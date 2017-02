NEW YORK Aug 24 The prices of U.S. Treasuries fell on Wednesday after the Congressional Budget Office predicted a decline in the U.S. deficit in the coming years as a result of the government's recent debt-reduction agreement.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR was last down 6/32 in price and yielding 2.18 percent, up from 2.16 percent late on Tuesday. The 30-year bond US30YT=RR, which had been posting price gains earlier, was last unchanged in price for the day and yielding 3.49 percent. (Reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by James Dalgleish)