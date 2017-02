NEW YORK Aug 24 The price of the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond fell on Wednesday, briefly posting a loss of one point, as inflation concerns spurred by better economic data drove investors out of bonds.

The 30-year bond was last trading a point lower in price and yielding 3.55 percent, up from 3.49 percent late on Tuesday. (Reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)