* July U.S. durable goods orders stronger than expected

* Decent reception to $35 bln in 5-year Treasury supply

* Speculation whether Bernanke will signal more stimulus (Updates throughout, adds byline)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Aug 24 U.S. Treasuries prices sank on Wednesday as investors booked recent gains ahead of a widely anticipated speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke.

Traders have been speculating whether Bernanke could use his appearance at the annual central banker conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday to signal a fresh round of monetary stimulus to help a weakening U.S. economy.

Bonds initially traded lower on a stronger-than-expected report on U.S. durable goods orders. Their losses accelerated and lifted yields to their highest in a week, despite a decent response to a $35 billion auction in five-year Treasury notes, part of this week's $99 billion in coupon-bearing supply.

Investors reckoned it was time to lock in some profits due to a safe-haven bond rally that had pushed benchmark yields down to levels not seen seen in 60 years on fears about another U.S. recession and the euro zone's prolonged debt crisis.

Appetite for U.S. government bonds had intensified despite Standard & Poor's stripping the United States of its top-notch long-term credit rating this month.

Short-dated yields in the meantime set record lows as the Federal Reserve pledged to keep policy rates near zero through at least mid-2013.

"We had a total fear trade after the downgrade of (Treasuries). Some of it is being reversed," said Thomas Roth, executive director in U.S. government bond trading at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities USA Inc in New York.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR fell 30/32 in price to yield 2.26 percent, up 10 basis points on the day.

The 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR fell more than two points in price to yield 3.61 percent, up from 3.49 percent late on Tuesday.

The sell-off in Treasuries coincided with a second day of heavy losses in gold XAU=, which had climbed to a record high above $1,900 an ounce on Tuesday on a furious safe-haven bid due to economic worries and Europe's debt woes. [GOL/]

"Gold is coming off pretty good today. Stocks are stable, ... the five-year (note) auction went pretty well and we have another auction tomorrow -- it just feels like the risk (off) trade is coming off today and that is affecting bond yields," said Marty Mitchell, head of government bond trading at Stifel Nicolaus in Baltimore.

The U.S. Treasury sold the latest series of five-year notes at a record low yield of 1.029 percent.

It will complete this week's coupon debt sales with a $24 billion offering of seven-year notes US7YTWI=TWEB Thursday. (Additional reporting by Chris Reese and Emily Flitter; Editing by James Dalgleish)