By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Aug 24 U.S. Treasuries prices sank on Wednesday as Wall Street stocks rallied for a second straight day and investors took profits on recent gains ahead of a widely anticipated speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke.

Technical indicators showed the bond market was poised for a correction as safe-haven demand due to fears about a U.S. recession and the euro zone debt crisis recently sent benchmark yields to lows not seen in 60 years.

"You had a big move in yields in the past weeks so it's no surprise you have a pullback here," said Tom Girard, head of fixed income at New York Life Investment Management in New York, who oversees $138 billion in fixed income assets.

Thirty-year Treasury bonds US30YT=RR were on track for their fourth worst day in the past 12 months, on cutbacks by hedge funds and other investors, who also cut back on gold and other safe-haven investments.

Treasury volume was 22 percent above its five-day average, with hedge funds accounting for a third of the day's activity, nearly double Tuesday's level, according to Tradeweb.

Traders have been speculating whether Bernanke will use his appearance at the annual central banker conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday to signal a fresh round of monetary stimulus to help a weakening U.S. economy.

Most analysts predict if the Fed engages in another round of stimulus, it will extend the overall maturity of its Treasuries holdings using proceeds from maturing securities.

Some analysts are reconsidering whether Bernanke will signal any bond program given the Fed's swollen balance sheet after two rounds of quantitative easing, worth $2.3 trillion.

"I do not expect him to strongly hint at any new program. I'm fearful that the stock market will be disappointed. If the equities market sells off, Treasury yields could rally, falling possibly 10 to 15 basis points," Girard said.

DURABLES DATA, FIVE-YEAR AUCTION

Bonds initially traded lower after July U.S. durable goods orders came in stronger than expected. Losses accelerated and lifted yields to their highest in a week, despite a decent response to a $35 billion auction in five-year Treasury notes, part of this week's $99 billion in coupon-bearing supply. For more on durables data, see [ID:nN1E77N096]

Investors reckoned it was time to lock in some profits due to the recent bond rally, as the moving average convergence divergence indicator showed the rally might be fatigued.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR fell 1-7/32 in price to yield 2.30 percent, up 14 basis points on the day and more than 25 basis points above the 60-year low.

The 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR declined 3 points to yield 3.65 percent, up from 3.49 percent late on Tuesday.

The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX rose 1.3 percent after a 3.4 percent gain on Tuesday. For more, see [.N]

The sell-off in Treasuries coincided with heavy losses in gold XAU=, which hit a record high above $1,900 an ounce on Tuesday on a furious safe-haven bid due to worries over the U.S. economy and Europe's debt woes. Gold was on track for its biggest two-day drop in nearly three years on Wednesday. [GOL/]

The U.S. Treasury sold the latest series of five-year notes at a record low yield of 1.029 percent.

It will complete this week's coupon debt sales with a $24 billion offering of seven-year notes US7YTWI=TWEB Thursday. (Editing by Leslie Adler)