* Weekly jobless claims rise by more than expected

* Price gains limited ahead of 7-year note auction

* Investors look ahead to Bernanke speech on Friday (Updates prices)

By Chris Reese

NEW YORK, Aug 25 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Thursday as higher-than-expected new claims for U.S. jobless benefits stirred nagging worries about lofty unemployment.

Price gains were limited however, as the government said the level of jobless claims was bolstered by striking Verizon Communications workers, an impact which should be temporary.

Investors were also reluctant to push debt prices too much higher heading into an auction of seven-year Treasury notes on Thursday afternoon.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 5,000 in the latest week to a seasonally adjusted 417,000, the Labor Department said, adding that striking Verizon ( VZ.N ) workers filed 8,500 claims for jobless benefits last week, after submitting 12,500 applications the previous week. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast claims rising to 405,000. For more see [ID:nN1E77O0C9].

The worries over the state of the labor market bolstered the safe-haven appeal of U.S. government debt.

"Those strikers report themselves as unemployed. It's a temporary effect, but still this doesn't look good for the jobs market," said Robbert Van Batenburg, head of global research at Louis Capital Markets in New York.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were trading 17/32 higher in price to yield 2.24 percent, down from 2.30 percent late on Wednesday, while the 30-year bond US30YT=RR was 27/32 higher to yield 3.60 percent from 3.65 percent.

"Overall, a soft report on the labor front," said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut. "The Treasury market was trading better ahead of the release and since the data the market has climbed further."

Still, investors were reluctant to allow Treasuries to trade too much higher in price ahead of the Treasury's auction of $29 billion of seven-year notes US7YT=RR on Thursday afternoon.

The notes were trading on the open market with a yield of 1.54 percent. In the when-issued market, considered a proxy for where traders expect the high yield to come in at auction, seven-year notes US7YTWI=TWEB were trading with a yield just above 1.56 percent.

Investors are also anxiously waiting to hear from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday, when he speaks on near- and long-term prospects for the U.S. economy at Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The speech will be scrutinized for any hints that U.S. central bank officials may be contemplating further stimulus to roust the economy from its current malaise.

While the focus is on Bernanke's speech, few expect him to announce any significant new programs similar to the latest $600 billion round of Treasuries buying, known as QE2, which ended in June.

"Our expectations remain limited for the chairman to deliver any policy changes and we look for a downbeat assessment of the economic outlook and an outlining of the Fed's options," Lyngen said. (Additional reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)