* Weekly jobless claims rise by more than expected
* Price gains limited ahead of 7-year note auction
* Investors look ahead to Bernanke speech on Friday
(Updates prices)
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, Aug 25 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose
on Thursday as higher-than-expected new claims for U.S. jobless
benefits stirred nagging worries about lofty unemployment.
Price gains were limited however, as the government said
the level of jobless claims was bolstered by striking Verizon
Communications workers, an impact which should be temporary.
Investors were also reluctant to push debt prices too much
higher heading into an auction of seven-year Treasury notes on
Thursday afternoon.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 5,000
in the latest week to a seasonally adjusted 417,000, the Labor
Department said, adding that striking Verizon (VZ.N) workers
filed 8,500 claims for jobless benefits last week, after
submitting 12,500 applications the previous week. Economists
polled by Reuters had forecast claims rising to 405,000. For
more see [ID:nN1E77O0C9].
The worries over the state of the labor market bolstered
the safe-haven appeal of U.S. government debt.
"Those strikers report themselves as unemployed. It's a
temporary effect, but still this doesn't look good for the jobs
market," said Robbert Van Batenburg, head of global research at
Louis Capital Markets in New York.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were trading
17/32 higher in price to yield 2.24 percent, down from 2.30
percent late on Wednesday, while the 30-year bond US30YT=RR
was 27/32 higher to yield 3.60 percent from 3.65 percent.
"Overall, a soft report on the labor front," said Ian
Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital Group
in Stamford, Connecticut. "The Treasury market was trading
better ahead of the release and since the data the market has
climbed further."
Still, investors were reluctant to allow Treasuries to
trade too much higher in price ahead of the Treasury's auction
of $29 billion of seven-year notes US7YT=RR on Thursday
afternoon.
The notes were trading on the open market with a yield of
1.54 percent. In the when-issued market, considered a proxy for
where traders expect the high yield to come in at auction,
seven-year notes US7YTWI=TWEB were trading with a yield just
above 1.56 percent.
Investors are also anxiously waiting to hear from Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday, when he speaks on
near- and long-term prospects for the U.S. economy at Jackson
Hole, Wyoming. The speech will be scrutinized for any hints
that U.S. central bank officials may be contemplating further
stimulus to roust the economy from its current malaise.
While the focus is on Bernanke's speech, few expect him to
announce any significant new programs similar to the latest
$600 billion round of Treasuries buying, known as QE2, which
ended in June.
"Our expectations remain limited for the chairman to
deliver any policy changes and we look for a downbeat
assessment of the economic outlook and an outlining of the
Fed's options," Lyngen said.
(Additional reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James
Dalgleish)