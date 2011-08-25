* Weekly jobless claims rise by more than expected
* Treasury to auction $29 billion of 7-year notes
* Worries over Europe's debt crisis spur stock selling
NEW YORK, Aug 25 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose
on Thursday as falling stocks, higher-than-expected claims for
jobless benefits, and worries over financial conditions in
Europe bolstered safe-haven demand for U.S. debt.
The rise in prices raised some doubts about the willingness
of investors to pay up at current levels in the Treasury's
auction of $29 billion of seven-year notes US7YT=RR on
Thursday afternoon.
Treasuries began the day higher after a
bigger-than-expected rise in new claims for U.S. jobless
benefits stirred nagging worries about lofty U.S.
unemployment.
Buying intensified as stocks fell in sync with weakness in
German and European shares, overshadowing news Warren Buffett's
Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) agreed to invest $5 billion in
Bank of America Corp.
"Treasuries are trading higher this morning as jobless
claims surged and the general feeling in the market is that,
regardless of what the Fed says or does, regardless of how much
money Warren Buffett commits to B of A, the U.S. economy is on
a track more towards a recession than a recovery," said Kevin
Giddis, managing director of fixed income at Morgan Keegan in
Memphis, Tennessee.
"This is causing yet another rush to safety, pushing prices
higher and yields lower," Giddis said.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were trading
15/32 higher in price to yield 2.24 percent, down from 2.30
percent late on Wednesday, while 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were
23/32 higher to yield 3.61 percent from 3.65 percent.
Worries over the eventual impact of a European debt crisis
also added to the buying in Treasuries. World stocks dropped
following weakness in German shares on Thursday on trader talk
that a short-selling ban may be enacted in Germany after the
market's close.
"There has been talk about short selling, so some of (the
move in Treasuries) seems to have been induced by the German
situation," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed
income analysis at Action Economics in San Francisco.
A German finance ministry spokesman said on Thursday, in
reaction to the market rumors, that the country is not planning
a general ban on short selling.
The U.S. government said initial claims for state
unemployment benefits rose to a seasonally adjusted 417,000 in
the latest week. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast
claims rising to 405,000 last week. For details see
[ID:nN1E77O0C9].
Although the government said the claims numbers were
bolstered by striking Verizon Communications workers, the
worries over the state of the labor market bolstered the
safe-haven appeal of U.S. government debt
"Those strikers report themselves as unemployed. It's a
temporary effect, but still this doesn't look good for the jobs
market," said Robbert Van Batenburg, head of global research at
Louis Capital Markets in New York.
Thursday's rise in Treasuries prices, and the overall
comparatively low level of yields, raised some doubts about
demand in the seven-year notes auction US7YT=RR on Thursday
afternoon.
The notes were trading on the open market with a yield of
1.56 percent. In the when-issued market, considered a proxy for
where traders expect the high yield to come in at auction,
seven-year notes US7YTWI=TWEB were trading with a yield just
above 1.58 percent.
"There is certainly some safe-haven demand, but it also
richens the issue a bit," Rupert said, adding "we were already
going to price at a new record low (yield) and prices are even
more expensive now."
Investors are also anxiously waiting to hear from Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday, when he speaks on near
and long-term prospects for the U.S. economy at Jackson Hole,
Wyoming. The speech will be closely watched for any hints U.S.
central bank officials may be contemplating further stimulus to
roust the economy from economic malaise.
While the focus is on Bernanke's speech, few expect him to
announce any significant new programs similar to the latest
$600 billion round of Treasuries buying, known as QE2, which
ended in June.
