* Uncertainty whether Bernanke will signal more stimulus

* GDP revision to below 1 pct could fuel recession fears

* Jobs, Europe debt worries hurt stocks, boost bonds

* Improved bidding at 7-year auction but yield "tailed" (Recasts throughout; adds quote, changes byline)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Aug 25 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Thursday as dwindling expectations of an economic fix from Federal Reserve Chief Ben Bernanke put the focus back on the country's weak growth outlook and worries over the European debt crisis.

A Wall Street stocks selloff and solid demand at a $29 billion auction of seven-year notes also bolstered demand for U.S. government debt, traders and investors said.

A scheduled speech by Bernanke on Friday at an annual central banker conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, has sparked intense speculation on whether he may hint at a new round of stimulus to spur the flagging U.S. economy scheme.

At last year's conference in Jackson Hole, Bernanke had hinted at a second round of quantitative easing. He is to speak on Friday at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) . [FED/DIARY]

"Expectations have changed the past few days," said Ralph Axel, interest rates strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New York. "A lot of Wall Street firms are now harping: 'Don't expect much from the speech.'"

Weak but not dismal reports on jobless claims and durable goods, and some stabilization in the stock market this week have reduced investor confidence that the Fed could soon pursue another round of easing, less than two months after its $600 billion bond purchase program ended.

Firms including Bank of America say Bernanke will likely lay out the Fed's remaining options to help the economy, with a focus on using money from maturing bonds the Fed owns to buy long-dated Treasuries. Such a move would help lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs. For details, see [ID:nN1E77O057]

The recent flood of disappointing data has raised the pressure on the Fed to do more, but mixed results from the recently ended second round of quantitative easing, or QE2, together with blistering criticisms would make Bernanke cautious on engineering another round of monetary stimulus, analysts said.

Still the urgency for another Fed rescue could intensify, if the government downgrades the second-quarter U.S. gross domestic product to below the precarious 1 percent threshold from the originally report 1.3 percent annualized rate.

"That could be a very big hit on confidence," Axel said.

The median forecast among economists polled by Reuters is for a downward revision growth of 1.1 percent. ECONUS

Given the worries over Bernanke's speech and the possible magnitude of a GDP downgrade, investors socked some cash back into Treasuries after Wednesday's sell-off.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR finished 19/32 higher in price to yield 2.23 percent, down 7 basis points from late on Wednesday, while 30-year bonds US30YT=RR ended up 1 point to yield 3.60 percent, down 6 basis points on the day.

Treasuries began the day higher after a bigger than expected rise in new claims for U.S. jobless benefits stirred nagging worries about lofty U.S. unemployment.

Worries over the eventual impact of a European debt crisis also added to the buying in Treasuries. World stocks dropped following weakness in German shares on Thursday on trader talk that a short-selling ban may be enacted in Germany after the market's close.

A German Finance Ministry spokesman said on Thursday, in reaction to the market rumors, that the country is not planning a general ban on short selling.

Thursday's rise in Treasuries prices, and the overall comparatively low level of yields, raised some doubts about demand in the seven-year notes auction US7YT=RR.

As it turned out, the latest seven-year supply fetched higher demand than July's auction.

The only downside to the seven-year auction, the last leg of this week's $99 billion in coupon-bearing supply, was that its record low yield of 1.580 percent US7YTWI=TWEB came in slightly above expectations. [ID:nTAR000422] (Additional reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Leslie Adler)