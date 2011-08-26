* Hopes that Bernanke will outline QE3 in speech fade

* Q2 GDP expected to be 1.1 pct compared to 1.3 pct

Emily Flitter

NEW YORK, Aug 26 The prices of U.S. Treasuries rose on Friday as investors awaited news on the government's revised reading of GDP for the second quarter, as well as a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke.

The GDP figure is expected to drop from the initial reading, while hopes that Bernanke will outline more options for quantitative easing have waned. Both of these elements herald a slowdown in growth, which is good for Treasuries.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect annualized second quarter GDP to be revised to 1.1 percent from its initial reading of 1.3 percent.

"If we get a zero-handle on Q2 GDP, it will be the second in a row and the worst two quarter stretch since the middle of 2009," wrote John Briggs, interest-rate strategist at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.

"This leaves the economy incredibly vulnerable, where any exogenous shock can push us into a technical double-dip recession."

The central bank chief's 10 a.m. (1400 GMT) address to a conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, has been the focal point for shifting expectations within the marketplace about whether the Fed will engage in more easing measures to stimulate the economy.

After U.S. economic data began coming in weaker, hopes ignited that Bernanke would step in with something similar to the program of quantitative easing, known colloquially as QE2, which consisted of $600 billion in Treasury purchases designed to lower long-term interest rates and spur growth.

But recent news reports have all but quashed that expectation. Stocks, which rallied briefly early this week on a possible QE3 plan, looked set to fall on Friday.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were trading 11/32 higher in price to yield 2.20 percent, down from 2.28 percent late on Thursday, while 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were 27/32 higher to yield 3.56 percent from 3.63 percent. (Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)