NEW YORK Aug 26 The prices of U.S. Treasuries rose on Friday after the U.S. government reported its second reading of second quarter GDP.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note was last trading 11/32 higher in price and yielding 2.20 percent, down from 2.23 percent late on Thursday. The 30-year bond was up 25/32 in price and yielding 3.57 percent, down from 3.61 percent at Thursday's close. (Reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)