NEW YORK Aug 26 The price of the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond posted a full point gain on Friday after the U.S. government released its second reading of second-quarter GDP.

The 30-year bond was last trading 1-1/32 higher in price and yielding 3.56 percent, down from 3.61 percent late on Thursday. ( Reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by W Simon )