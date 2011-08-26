BRIEF-Aleris International prices, increases size of add-on senior secured notes offering
* Aleris International, Inc. Announces pricing and increased size of add-on senior secured notes offering
NEW YORK Aug 26 The price of the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond posted a full point gain on Friday after the U.S. government released its second reading of second-quarter GDP.
The 30-year bond was last trading 1-1/32 higher in price and yielding 3.56 percent, down from 3.61 percent late on Thursday. ( Reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by W Simon )
* Noodles & Co files for stock shelf of upto $32 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HB Fuller Co - priced an inaugural public offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.000% notes due 2027