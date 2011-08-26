* Hopes that Bernanke will outline QE3 in speech fade

NEW YORK, Aug 26 The prices of U.S. Treasuries rose on Friday after the U.S. government said the economy grew much slower than previously thought in the second quarter, while investors awaited a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke.

Weaker business inventories and exports led the government to revise its second-quarter GDP estimate down to 1 percent from 1.3 percent. [ID:nCAT005501]

Meanwhile, hopes that Bernanke will outline more options for quantitative easing have waned. Both of these elements herald a slowdown in growth, which is good for Treasuries.

"The consumer still barely had a pulse in the second quarter," said Tom Porcelli, U.S. economist at RBC Capital Markets.

The central bank chief's 10 a.m. (1400 GMT) address to a conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, has been the focal point for shifting expectations within the marketplace about whether the Fed will engage in more easing measures to stimulate the economy.

After U.S. economic data began coming in weaker, hopes ignited that Bernanke would step in with something similar to the program of quantitative easing, known colloquially as QE2, which consisted of $600 billion in Treasury purchases designed to lower long-term interest rates and spur growth.

"Jackson Hole days have been notoriously volatile -- with an average yield range of 16 basis points over the last three years and 10 basis points if the range is expanded to the last eighteen years," wrote Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut, in a note to clients.

"The last three years have all been bearish, seeing yields increase 11 or more basis points. Higher yields accompanied by a bounce in equities is consistent with the recent dynamic, but we worry if that's already been priced into the market."

Recent news reports have all but quashed the expectation of Bernanke's announcement of a possible QE3 plan. Stocks, which had earlier risen on the hopes of such a plan, looked set to fall on Friday.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were trading 16/32 higher in price to yield 2.18 percent, down from 2.23 percent late on Thursday, while 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were 1-4/32 higher to yield 3.55 percent from 3.61 percent. (Editing by W Simon )