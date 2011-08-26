NEW YORK Aug 26 The prices of U.S. Treasury securities rose on Friday, but pulled back from session highs after the chairman of the Federal Reserve began speaking at a conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note was last trading 18/32 higher in price and yielding 2.17 percent, down from 2.23 percent late on Thursday. (Reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)