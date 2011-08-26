NEW YORK Aug 26 U.S. Treasuries extended gains on Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the economic recovery was weaker than hoped and the central bank was prepared to employ tools as needed to promote stronger growth.

The U.S. 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR rallied two points in price. The benchmark 10-year note US10YT=RR gained nearly one point. (Reporting by Burton Frierson; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)