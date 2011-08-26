* September FOMC meeting extended to two days from one

* Bernanke says FOMC to discuss stimulus in September

* Treasury market reaction amplified by low volume

* Q2 GDP now seen at 1.0 pct vs 1.3 pct in first estimate

(Changes headline, lead, adds quotes, updates prices)

By Emily Flitter

NEW YORK, Aug 26 Prices of U.S. Treasuries rose on Friday but came off their session highs after the chairman of the Federal Reserve demurred from offering concrete plans for more monetary stimulus in a highly anticipated speech.

Treasuries rallied initially on Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's news that the Federal Open Market Committee would extend its September meeting to two days from one to discuss options for stimulus. A stimulus program from the Fed could involve buying longer-dated Treasuries.

But some traders later sold long bonds, since no definite plans were announced.

"I think that seeing Treasuries come off a little bit here, you're seeing some bets being unwound in the market," said Rich Bryant, a Treasury trader at MF Global Securities in New York.

"There were some bets in the market that there was an outside chance that something more concrete could be announced today," he said.

Investors' reactions were mixed. They saw the lack of a concrete easing plan in Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech as a negative for stocks, which helped bond prices.

"I think the door is open for them to do a lot more, but there's nothing in the speech that shows he will take immediate action," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Some of the volatility came from thin trading. Volume in the Treasury market totaled $77.626 billion shortly after 10 a.m. (1400 GMT), which is about 37 percent below the 20-day moving average of $122.757 billion for that time period, according to ICAP.

"It's hard on a day like today to really draw a lot of conclusions because I don't think a lot of the players are here," said David Coard, head of fixed income sales and trading at Williams Capital in New York.

For Bernanke's Jackson Hole speech word cloud, see

After U.S. economic data began coming in weaker, hopes ignited that Bernanke would step in with something similar to the program of quantitative easing, dubbed QE2, which consisted of $600 billion in Treasury purchases designed to stimulate the economy.

Most market participants think a third easing round primarily would involve extending the overall average maturity of the Fed's balance sheet by buying more longer-dated U.S. Treasuries.

The price of the 30-year Treasury bond benefited most from Bernanke's speech, delivered to a central banking conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR briefly rose two points in price and was last trading 29/32 higher and yielding 3.56 percent, down from 3.61 percent at Thursday's close.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were trading 8/32 higher in price to yield 2.21 percent, down from 2.23 percent late on Thursday. The 10-year note neared a full-point gain immediately after Bernanke started speaking.

Also adding to the rally was news that weaker business inventories and exports had led the U.S. government to revise its second-quarter GDP estimate down to 1 percent from 1.3 percent. [ID:nCAT005501] (Additional reporting by Chris Reese and Ashley Lau; Editing by Andrew Hay)