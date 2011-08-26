* Bernanke leaves door open more stimulus, mum on details
* Traders prepare for disruptions from powerful storm
* Q2 GDP downgraded to 1.0 pct but some see silver lining
* Bond yields end higher on week, 1st time in 5 weeks
(Updates market action, adds fresh quote, changes byline)
By Richard Leong and Emily Flitter
NEW YORK, Aug 26 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Friday after the Federal Reserve chief left the door open for
more measures to help a wobbly economy but offered no concrete
plans for further monetary stimulus in a highly anticipated
speech.
Bond trading turned to a trickle by noon, as Wall Street
firms focused on possible market disruptions from a powerful
storm predicted to punish the U.S. East Coast including New
York City this weekend.
Treasuries rallied initially, with 30-year bond prices
rising as much as two points after Bernanke said the Fed's
policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee would extend its
September meeting to two days from one to discuss options for
stimulus. A stimulus program could involve buying longer-dated
Treasuries.
Bond prices retreated from their session highs because
Bernanke, in his speech to an annual central bankers conference
in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, announced no definite plans. Longer
yields ended higher on the week, for the first time since the
last week of July.
"He kind of missed an opportunity. It was too soft," Gibson
Smith, co-chief investment officer at Janus Capital Group in
Denver said of Bernanke's speech.
In recent days, investor expectations had dwindled that
Bernanke would use his speech at the Jackson Hole conference to
unveil a third round of quantitative easing.
A year ago at this annual event, he had signaled the Fed's
intention to buy Treasuries to lower borrowing costs in a bid
to combat the crippling effect of deflation. That speech was
seen as a watershed event that sparked a rally in global stock
markets and other risky assets.
"There were some bets in the market that there was an
outside chance that something more concrete could be announced
today," said Rich Bryant, head of Treasury trading at MF Global
Securities in New York.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR last traded up
12/32 in price to yield 2.21 percent, down from 4 basis points
from Thursday but up 12 basis points on the week. They posted a
full-point gain immediately after Bernanke started speaking.
The 30-year bond US30YT=RR finished up 1-8/32 with a
yield of 3.54 percent, down 7 basis points on the day but up 14
basis points from last week.
Prior to the Bernanke speech, the bond market rose after
the U.S. government said it downgraded its estimate of
second-quarter gross domestic product to a 1 percent annualized
rate from an initial reading of 1.3 percent. [ID:nCAT005501]
The bond market also shrugged off a rally of Wall Street
stocks. For more, see [.N]
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
For Bernanke's Jackson Hole speech word cloud, see
r.reuters.com/qyt43s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
PREPARATION FOR IRENE
Bond prices clung to gains, even as volume petered out as
Wall Street firms prepared for operational problems if
Hurricane Irene inflicts serious damage to the New York, New
Jersey and Connecticut region where thousands of traders live.
Traders scrambled to raise cash on fears that Irene could
temporarily disrupt trading early next week.
"Some traders expect that there are going to be some people
on their desk that won't be able to make it in," said Scott
Skyrm, head of repo trading at Newedge in New York.
If no severe disruption occurs, Treasuries trading is
expected to be light and choppy next week ahead of the
government's payrolls report on Friday, analysts and traders
said. For more, see ECONUS
For the latest on Hurricane Irene, see [ID:nN1E77P00B]
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Reuters Hurricane Tracker r.reuters.com/san78n
National Hurricane Center www.nhc.noaa.gov
Skeetobite Weather www.skeetobiteweather.com
Weather Underground www.wunderground.com/tropical
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
(Additional reporting by Chris Reese and Karen Brettell;
Editing by Leslie Adler)