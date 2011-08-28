NEW YORK Aug 28 U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures opened lower on Monday in Asian trading hours, as traders assessed the economic impact of a powerful storm that hammered the U.S. East Coast this weekend.

The September 10-year T-note contract TYv1 opened down 2/32 at 130-7/32.

In the meantime, there are no changes to the trading hours for the U.S. bond market after Hurricane Irene plowed up the Eastern seaboard but has steadily lost strength, leaving less damage than some had feared, the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association said on Sunday. See [ID:nN1E77R0AV] (Editing by James Dalgleish)