* Improved risk appetite pare bids for safe-haven bonds

* Market action likely light, choppy after U.S. storm

* Investors turn focus to data after Bernanke's speech

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Aug 29 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday as global stock markets rose after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke left the door open for more measures to boost the economy and reduce unemployment.

Analysts expect light, choppy U.S. trading after a powerful storm pounded the U.S. East Coast over the weekend. Heavy flooding and disruption to commuter lines are expected to prevent some traders from reaching their offices, although the damage from Hurricane Irene was less than some had feared.

Bernanke, at an annual central bankers' event in Jackson Hole, Wyoming last Friday, gave no details of further action to boost a flagging U.S. recovery but said the U.S. central bank's policy panel would meet for two days next month instead of one to discuss additional monetary stimulus, offering some hope to investors of a move then. For more see [ID:nN1E77R0GB].

"With Jackson Hole and Irene out of the way, the focus this week will be squarely on the euro zone again with the fixed income markets taking their cues from equities," said Christian Cooper, head of U.S. dollar derivatives trading at Jefferies & Co in New York.

International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde called for a "mandatory substantial recapitalization" of European banks, through private channels if possible, but otherwise through some form of public, Europe-wide funding, such as the European Financial Stability Facility. [ID:nN9E7H701] and [ID:nN1E77R0G9]

Investors seem to have shrugged off Lagarde's remarks, which could hurt bank shares. Global markets were up 1 percent, while U.S. stock index futures signaled a higher opening. [.N] [MKTS/GLOB]

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were down 12/32 in price to yield 2.23 percent, up 4 basis points from late Friday, while the 30-year bond US30YT=RR was down 20/32 for a yield of 3.57 percent, up 3 basis points from Friday.

In futures trading, the Sept 10-year T-note contract TYv1 last traded 11/32 lower at 129-30/32.

In the aftermath of Bernanke's highly anticipated speech, traders will turn their attention to this week's economic data including the government's monthly payroll report on Friday.

"Unlike last week, when Bernanke's speech took the air out of the room all week, we will have some meaningful domestic data," Jefferies' Cooper said.

At 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT), the government will release its July figures on personal spending and income, which are predicted to show a pick-up from June.

They will be followed at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT) by July pending home sales data from the National Association of Realtors, which likely fell 1.3 percent from June's sales rate. ECONUS (Editing by James Dalgleish)