* Improved risk appetite pare bids for safe-haven bonds
* Market action likely light, choppy after U.S. storm
* Investors turn focus to data after Bernanke's speech
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Aug 29 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
Monday as global stock markets rose after Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke left the door open for more measures to
boost the economy and reduce unemployment.
Analysts expect light, choppy U.S. trading after a powerful
storm pounded the U.S. East Coast over the weekend. Heavy
flooding and disruption to commuter lines are expected to
prevent some traders from reaching their offices, although the
damage from Hurricane Irene was less than some had feared.
Bernanke, at an annual central bankers' event in Jackson
Hole, Wyoming last Friday, gave no details of further action to
boost a flagging U.S. recovery but said the U.S. central bank's
policy panel would meet for two days next month instead of one
to discuss additional monetary stimulus, offering some hope to
investors of a move then. For more see [ID:nN1E77R0GB].
"With Jackson Hole and Irene out of the way, the focus this
week will be squarely on the euro zone again with the fixed
income markets taking their cues from equities," said Christian
Cooper, head of U.S. dollar derivatives trading at Jefferies &
Co in New York.
International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde called
for a "mandatory substantial recapitalization" of European
banks, through private channels if possible, but otherwise
through some form of public, Europe-wide funding, such as the
European Financial Stability Facility. [ID:nN9E7H701] and
[ID:nN1E77R0G9]
Investors seem to have shrugged off Lagarde's remarks,
which could hurt bank shares. Global markets were up 1 percent,
while U.S. stock index futures signaled a higher opening. [.N]
[MKTS/GLOB]
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were down
12/32 in price to yield 2.23 percent, up 4 basis points from
late Friday, while the 30-year bond US30YT=RR was down 20/32
for a yield of 3.57 percent, up 3 basis points from Friday.
In futures trading, the Sept 10-year T-note contract TYv1
last traded 11/32 lower at 129-30/32.
In the aftermath of Bernanke's highly anticipated speech,
traders will turn their attention to this week's economic data
including the government's monthly payroll report on Friday.
"Unlike last week, when Bernanke's speech took the air out
of the room all week, we will have some meaningful domestic
data," Jefferies' Cooper said.
At 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT), the government will release its
July figures on personal spending and income, which are
predicted to show a pick-up from June.
They will be followed at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT) by July pending
home sales data from the National Association of Realtors,
which likely fell 1.3 percent from June's sales rate. ECONUS
