(Updates market action after data)
NEW YORK Aug 28 U.S. Treasuries prices
extended losses on Monday after data showed personal spending
posted its largest monthly rise in five months, allaying some
worries about a recession.
The U.S. Commerce Department said consumer spending
increased 0.8 percent after slipping 0.1 percent in June.
[ID:nCAT005503]
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were last down
14/32 to yield 2.23 percent. This compared with a price decline
of 12/32 and a yield 2.22 percent prior to the release of the
spending and income data.
(Editing by Padraic Cassidy) ((richard.leong@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6313; Reuters
Messaging: richard.leong.reuters.com@reuters.net ))