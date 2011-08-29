(Updates market action after data)

NEW YORK Aug 28 U.S. Treasuries prices extended losses on Monday after data showed personal spending posted its largest monthly rise in five months, allaying some worries about a recession.

The U.S. Commerce Department said consumer spending increased 0.8 percent after slipping 0.1 percent in June. [ID:nCAT005503]

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were last down 14/32 to yield 2.23 percent. This compared with a price decline of 12/32 and a yield 2.22 percent prior to the release of the spending and income data.