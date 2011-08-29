* Improved risk appetite pare bids for safe-haven bonds

* U.S. consumer spending posts biggest rise in 5 months

* Market action likely light, choppy after U.S. storm

(Updates market action, adds quote)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Aug 29 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday as investors reduced their bids for bonds in favor of stocks and a surprisingly big pickup in consumer spending soothed fears about a U.S. recession.

Global stock markets rose after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke in a speech last Friday left the door open for more measures to boost the economy and reduce unemployment.

U.S. benchmark stock market indexes jumped more than 1.4 percent shortly after the Wall Street open on Monday.

Analysts expect light, choppy U.S. trading after a powerful storm pounded the U.S. East Coast over the weekend. Heavy flooding and disruption to commuter lines are expected to prevent some traders from reaching their offices, although the damage from Hurricane Irene was less than some had feared.

Bernanke, at an annual central bankers' event in Jackson Hole, Wyoming last Friday, gave no details of further action to boost a flagging U.S. recovery but said the U.S. central bank's policy panel would meet for two days next month instead of one to discuss additional monetary stimulus, offering some hope to investors of a move then. For more see [ID:nN1E77R0GB].

"With Jackson Hole and Irene out of the way, the focus this week will be squarely on the euro zone again with the fixed income markets taking their cues from equities," said Christian Cooper, head of U.S. dollar derivatives trading at Jefferies & Co in New York.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were down 27/32 in price to yield 2.28 percent, up 9 basis points from late Friday, while the 30-year bond US30YT=RR was down 1-28/32 for a yield of 3.64 percent, up 10 basis points from Friday.

In futures trading, the Sept 10-year T-note contract TYv1 last traded 23/32 lower at 129-18/32.

In the aftermath of Bernanke's highly anticipated speech, traders will turn their attention to this week's economic data including the government's monthly payroll report on Friday.

"Unlike last week, when Bernanke's speech took the air out of the room all week, we will have some meaningful domestic data," Jefferies' Cooper said.

The U.S. Commerce Department said on Monday personal spending rose 0.8 percent, the biggest monthly rise in five months, after slipping 0.1 percent in June. [ID:nCAT005503]

"If anybody was concerned about this recession risk people were taking about, this personal spending number seems to be another point against that recession argument. It seems at least through July, the economy was not too poor," said Jeffrey Greenberg, economist with Nomura Securities International in New York.

In other data, the National Association of Realtors will release at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT) its July pending home sales data, which likely fell 1.3 percent from June's sales rate. ECONUS ( Addtional reporting by Emily Flitter, Editing by W Simon (