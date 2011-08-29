* Improved risk appetite pare bids for safe-haven bonds
* U.S. consumer spending posts biggest rise in 5 months
* Market action likely light, choppy after U.S. storm
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Aug 29 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
Monday as investors reduced their bids for bonds in favor of
stocks and a surprisingly big pickup in consumer spending
soothed fears about a U.S. recession.
Global stock markets rose after Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke in a speech last Friday left the door open for
more measures to boost the economy and reduce unemployment.
U.S. benchmark stock market indexes jumped more than 1.4
percent shortly after the Wall Street open on Monday.
Analysts expect light, choppy U.S. trading after a powerful
storm pounded the U.S. East Coast over the weekend. Heavy
flooding and disruption to commuter lines are expected to
prevent some traders from reaching their offices, although the
damage from Hurricane Irene was less than some had feared.
Bernanke, at an annual central bankers' event in Jackson
Hole, Wyoming last Friday, gave no details of further action to
boost a flagging U.S. recovery but said the U.S. central bank's
policy panel would meet for two days next month instead of one
to discuss additional monetary stimulus, offering some hope to
investors of a move then. For more see [ID:nN1E77R0GB].
"With Jackson Hole and Irene out of the way, the focus this
week will be squarely on the euro zone again with the fixed
income markets taking their cues from equities," said Christian
Cooper, head of U.S. dollar derivatives trading at Jefferies &
Co in New York.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were down
27/32 in price to yield 2.28 percent, up 9 basis points from
late Friday, while the 30-year bond US30YT=RR was down
1-28/32 for a yield of 3.64 percent, up 10 basis points from
Friday.
In futures trading, the Sept 10-year T-note contract TYv1
last traded 23/32 lower at 129-18/32.
In the aftermath of Bernanke's highly anticipated speech,
traders will turn their attention to this week's economic data
including the government's monthly payroll report on Friday.
"Unlike last week, when Bernanke's speech took the air out
of the room all week, we will have some meaningful domestic
data," Jefferies' Cooper said.
The U.S. Commerce Department said on Monday personal
spending rose 0.8 percent, the biggest monthly rise in five
months, after slipping 0.1 percent in June. [ID:nCAT005503]
"If anybody was concerned about this recession risk people
were taking about, this personal spending number seems to be
another point against that recession argument. It seems at
least through July, the economy was not too poor," said Jeffrey
Greenberg, economist with Nomura Securities International in
New York.
In other data, the National Association of Realtors will
release at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT) its July pending home sales data,
which likely fell 1.3 percent from June's sales rate. ECONUS
