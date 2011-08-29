* Improved risk appetite pares bids for safe-haven bonds

* U.S. consumer spending posts biggest rise in 5 months

* July U.S. pending home sales fall within expectations

* Market volume light, trading choppy after U.S. storm (Updates market action after pending home sales data)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Aug 29 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday as investors turned to stocks and a surprisingly big pickup in consumer spending soothed fears that the United States could fall back into recession.

A merger between two big Greek banks generated optimism that Europe is working through its debt problems, helping to pare the safe-haven demand for U.S government debt, traders sand investors said.

"Overall, it's a risk-on day. People are buying stocks and that's putting pressure on bonds," said Charles Comiskey, head of Treasury trading at Scotia Capital in New York.

Bond trading was choppy and trading was light after a powerful storm pounded the U.S. East Coast over the weekend. Heavy flooding and disruption to commuter lines prevented some traders from reaching their offices, although the damage from Hurricane Irene was less than some had feared. See [ID:nN1E77S01P]

Treasuries volume was roughly half its normal daily average as of early Monday, according to bond broker ICAP.

A 0.8 percent rise in consumer spending in July, the biggest gain in five months, reported on Monday provided a ray of hope on the economy's path after a slew of recent reports that had signaled a sharp slowdown. [ID:nCAT005503]

"The economy is continuing to grow softly. The numbers on personal income and spending were surprisingly good. The consumers are holding up," said Richard Schlanger, portfolio manager at Pioneer Investments USA in Boston, which manages about $260 billion in assets worldwide.

The spending figures helped lift Wall Street stocks, which got a boost in early trade on the view that the Federal Reserve is leaving the door open for more measures to reduce unemployment.

"If anybody was concerned about this recession risk people were taking about, this personal spending number seems to be another point against that recession argument. It seems, at least through July, the economy was not too poor," said Jeffrey Greenberg, economist with Nomura Securities International in New York.

U.S. benchmark stock market indexes .DJI .SPX .IXIC rose more than 1.5 percent midday Monday. See [.N]

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, at an annual central bankers' event in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, last Friday, stopped short of detailing further action to boost the economy, but said the U.S. central bank would consider what more it could do to combat high unemployment He also announced that the Fed's policy panel would meet for two days next month instead of one to discuss additional monetary stimulus. For more see [ID:nN1E77R0GB].

The Fed has said it has several options in its arsenal to boost the economy, including increasing the maturity of its Treasuries holdings by buying more longer-dated bonds.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were down 25/32 in price to yield 2.28 percent, up 9 basis points from late Friday, while the 30-year bond US30YT=RR was down 1-18/32 for a yield of 3.62 percent, up 8 basis points from Friday.

In futures trading, the September 10-year T-note contract TYv1 last traded 21/32 lower at 129-20/32.

In the aftermath of Bernanke's highly anticipated speech, the European debt crisis has regained the focus of traders.

A merger between Greece's Alpha (ACBr.AT) and EFG Eurobank EFGr.AT, with the help of Qatar, is expected to trigger more deals to shore up the European banking system, which has been hurt by the region's sovereign debt crisis. [ID:nLDE77S070]

In other U.S. data on Monday, the National Association of Realtors said the number of signed contracts for the purchase of exisitng homes fell 1.3 percent in July, matching analyst expectations. [ID:nN1E76R0M3] (Additional reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by Leslie Adler)