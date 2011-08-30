(Updates market action)

NEW YORK Aug 30 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday as weaker U.S. stock index futures and hopes of more stimulus from the Federal Reserve to help a flagging economy rekindled bond demand.

Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans told CNBC television he is worried about the economy. He favors more aggressive policy measures to help lower persistently high unemployment two years after the last recession. For more, see [ID:nN9E7H701Q]

Evans is a voting member this year on the Federal Open Market Committee, the central bank's policy setting group.

After declining Monday, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR last traded up 23/32 in price with a yield of 2.18 percent, down 8 basis points from Monday's close.

The 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR traded as high as 104-8/32, up 1-17/32 from Monday's close. Their yield touched a session low of 3.52 percent versus 3.60 percent Monday.

U.S. stock index futures SPc1DJc1NDc1 signaled a lower market open after rising 8 percent in the past five sessions. [.N] (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)