* Chicago Fed's Evans calls for more policy action-CNBC
* Traders look to FOMC minutes for clues on stimulus
* U.S. home prices show some market stability-Case-Shiller
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Aug 30 U.S. Treasuries prices climbed
on Tuesday as weaker U.S. stocks and hopes of more stimulus
from the Federal Reserve to help a flagging economy rekindled
demand for bonds.
Purchases to match expected month-end changes of portfolio
benchmarks also lifted bond prices, analysts said.
Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans told CNBC
television he is worried about the economy and favors more
aggressive policy measures to help lower persistently high
unemployment two years after the last recession. For more, see
Evans is a voting member this year on the Federal Open
Market Committee, the central bank's policy-setting group.
His remarks elevated expectations that the Fed is preparing
another plan to stimulate spending and investments after Fed
Chairman Bernanke hinted last Friday that the central bank was
open to do more.
"He's uttered the words that the market wants to hear,"
said David Keeble, global head of interest rates strategy with
Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank in New York.
Traders will look for clues on whether the Fed will unveil
more stimulus when it releases records on its August 9 policy
meeting at 2 p.m. (1400 GMT).
Goldman Sachs economists predict another round of Fed
stimulus, including purchases of longer-dated Treasuries later
this year or in early 2012. "An announcement at the September
20-21 meeting is definitely possible," they said in a research
note published late Monday.
On the data front, the housing market remains a drag on the
economy. The S&P/Case-Shiller composite index of 20 U.S.
metropolitan areas dipped 0.1 percent in June on a seasonally
adjusted basis. A Reuters poll of economists had expected
Treasuries rose initially on continued worries about
European banks' exposure to soured government debt of
peripheral euro zone nations. Compounding those concerns was
weak demand for a 7.74 billion euro sale of Italian sovereign
debt despite buying from the European Central Bank.
After declining Monday, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
US10YT=RR last traded up 19/32 in price with a yield of 2.20
percent, down 7 basis points from Monday's close.
The 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR traded as high as
104-8/32, up 1-17/32 from Monday's close. Their yield touched a
session low of 3.52 percent versus 3.60 percent Monday.
U.S. stock indexes .DJI .SPX .IXIC were down as much
as 0.4 percent after rising 8 percent in the past five
