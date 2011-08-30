* Chicago Fed's Evans calls for more policy action-CNBC

* Traders look to FOMC minutes for clues on stimulus

* U.S. consumer confidence plunges to near 2-1/2 year low

* U.S. home prices show some market stability-Case-Shiller (Updates market action)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Aug 30 U.S. Treasuries prices jumped on Tuesday as a decline in U.S. stocks and hopes of more stimulus from the Federal Reserve to help a flagging economy rekindled demand for bonds.

Purchases to match expected month-end changes of portfolio benchmarks also lifted bond prices, analysts said.

Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans told CNBC television he is worried about the economy and favors more aggressive policy measures to help lower persistently high unemployment two years after the last recession. For more, see [ID:nN9E7H701Q]

Evans is a voting member this year on the Federal Open Market Committee, the central bank's policy-setting group.

His remarks elevated expectations that the Fed is preparing another plan to stimulate spending and investments after Fed Chairman Bernanke hinted on Friday that the central bank was open to do more.

"He's uttered the words that the market wants to hear," said David Keeble, global head of interest rates strategy with Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank in New York.

Traders will look for clues on whether the Fed will unveil more stimulus when it releases at 2 p.m. (1400 GMT) the minutes of its August 9 policy meeting.

Goldman Sachs economists predict another round of Fed stimulus, including purchases of longer-dated Treasuries later this year or in early 2012. "An announcement at the September 20-21 meeting is definitely possible," they wrote in research published late Monday.

The U.S. housing market remains a drag on the economy. The S&P/Case-Shiller composite index of 20 U.S. metropolitan areas dipped 0.1 percent in June on a seasonally adjusted basis. A Reuters poll of economists had expected prices to be unchanged. For more, see [ID:nN9E7H701O]

Another worrisome signal was a plunge in consumer confidence, which some economists consider a sign of future consumer spending. The Conference Board said on Tuesday its gauge of consumer sentiment sank to 44.5 in August, the lowest since April 2009. For more, see [ID:nN9E7H701P]

Treasuries prices rose initially on continued worries about European banks' exposure to soured government debt of peripheral euro zone nations. Compounding those concerns was weak demand for a 7.74 billion euro sale of Italian sovereign debt despite buying from the European Central Bank. [ID:nL5E7JU14W]

After declining Monday, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR last traded up 25/32 in price with a yield of 2.17 percent, down 9 basis points from Monday's close.

The 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR traded as high as 104-15/32, up 1-24/32 from Monday's close. Their yield touched a session low of 3.51 percent versus 3.60 percent Monday.

U.S. stock indexes .DJI .SPX .IXIC were down as much as 0.75 percent after rising 8 percent over the past five sessions. [.N] (Editing by Padraic Cassidy)