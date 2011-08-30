* Chicago Fed's Evans calls for more policy action-CNBC
* Traders look to FOMC minutes for clues on stimulus
* U.S. consumer confidence plunges to near 2-1/2 year low
* U.S. home prices show some market stability-Case-Shiller
(Updates market action)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Aug 30 U.S. Treasuries prices jumped
on Tuesday as a decline in U.S. stocks and hopes of more
stimulus from the Federal Reserve to help a flagging economy
rekindled demand for bonds.
Purchases to match expected month-end changes of portfolio
benchmarks also lifted bond prices, analysts said.
Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans told CNBC
television he is worried about the economy and favors more
aggressive policy measures to help lower persistently high
unemployment two years after the last recession. For more, see
[ID:nN9E7H701Q]
Evans is a voting member this year on the Federal Open
Market Committee, the central bank's policy-setting group.
His remarks elevated expectations that the Fed is preparing
another plan to stimulate spending and investments after Fed
Chairman Bernanke hinted on Friday that the central bank was
open to do more.
"He's uttered the words that the market wants to hear,"
said David Keeble, global head of interest rates strategy with
Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank in New York.
Traders will look for clues on whether the Fed will unveil
more stimulus when it releases at 2 p.m. (1400 GMT) the minutes
of its August 9 policy meeting.
Goldman Sachs economists predict another round of Fed
stimulus, including purchases of longer-dated Treasuries later
this year or in early 2012. "An announcement at the September
20-21 meeting is definitely possible," they wrote in research
published late Monday.
The U.S. housing market remains a drag on the economy. The
S&P/Case-Shiller composite index of 20 U.S. metropolitan areas
dipped 0.1 percent in June on a seasonally adjusted basis. A
Reuters poll of economists had expected prices to be unchanged.
For more, see [ID:nN9E7H701O]
Another worrisome signal was a plunge in consumer
confidence, which some economists consider a sign of future
consumer spending. The Conference Board said on Tuesday its
gauge of consumer sentiment sank to 44.5 in August, the lowest
since April 2009. For more, see [ID:nN9E7H701P]
Treasuries prices rose initially on continued worries about
European banks' exposure to soured government debt of
peripheral euro zone nations. Compounding those concerns was
weak demand for a 7.74 billion euro sale of Italian sovereign
debt despite buying from the European Central Bank.
[ID:nL5E7JU14W]
After declining Monday, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
US10YT=RR last traded up 25/32 in price with a yield of 2.17
percent, down 9 basis points from Monday's close.
The 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR traded as high as
104-15/32, up 1-24/32 from Monday's close. Their yield touched
a session low of 3.51 percent versus 3.60 percent Monday.
U.S. stock indexes .DJI .SPX .IXIC were down as much
as 0.75 percent after rising 8 percent over the past five
sessions. [.N]
(Editing by Padraic Cassidy)