* Chicago Fed's Evans calls for more policy action-CNBC

* Traders look to FOMC minutes for clues on stimulus

* U.S. consumer confidence plunges to near 2-1/2 year low

* U.S. home prices show some market stability-Case-Shiller (Recasts lead, updates market action, adds quote)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Aug 30 U.S. Treasuries prices jumped on Tuesday as a slump in consumer confidence fueled bets for more stimulus from the Federal Reserve, pushing bond yields closer to record lows set earlier this month.

Purchases for month-end changes of portfolio benchmarks also lifted bond prices, as did comments by a top Fed official about the need for further policy measures to cut unemployment.

A worrisome signal on Tuesday was a plunge in consumer confidence, which some economists consider a sign of future consumer spending. The Conference Board said its gauge of consumer sentiment sank to 44.5 in August, the lowest in more than two years. For more, see [ID:nN9E7H701P]

Worried about the economy, Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans told CNBC television he favors more aggressive policy measures to lower unemployment that remains persistently high two years after the last recession. For more, see [ID:nN9E7H701Q]

"He's uttered the words that the market wants to hear," said David Keeble, global head of interest rates strategy with Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank in New York.

The remarks follow signs of a weakening global economy, huge market swings and spars on both sides of Atlantic over high government indebtedness that have rattled investors.

Evans is a voting member this year on the Federal Open Market Committee, the central bank's policy-setting group.

His comments elevated expectations the Fed is preparing another plan to stimulate spending and investments after Fed Chairman Bernanke hinted on Friday that the central bank was open to do more.

"Psychology right now is particularly weak," said John Donaldson, director of fixed income at Haverford Investments in Radnor, Pennsylvania, which oversees $6 billon in assets.

Traders will look for clues on whether the Fed will unveil more stimulus when it releases at 2 p.m. (1400 GMT) the minutes of its August 9 policy meeting.

Goldman Sachs economists predict another round of Fed stimulus, including purchases of longer-dated Treasuries later this year or in early 2012. "An announcement at the September 20-21 meeting is definitely possible," they wrote in research published late Monday.

The U.S. housing market remains a drag on the economy. The S&P/Case-Shiller composite index of 20 U.S. metropolitan areas dipped 0.1 percent in June on a seasonally adjusted basis. A Reuters poll of economists had expected prices to be unchanged. For more, see [ID:nN9E7H701O]

Treasuries prices rose initially on continued worries about European banks' exposure to soured government debt of peripheral euro zone nations. Compounding those concerns was weak demand for a 7.74 billion euro sale of Italian sovereign debt despite buying from the European Central Bank. [ID:nL5E7JU14W]

A late morning rebound in Wall Street stocks curbed bond market's gains.

After declining Monday, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR last traded up 25/32 in price with a yield of 2.17 percent, down 9 basis points from Monday's close.

The 10-year yield is only 19 basis points away from an intraday low of 1.976 percent set two weeks ago. That was the lowest yield in official Fed and Treasury records, though private records show that yields pierced below 2 percent at times during World War Two and the Great Depression.

The 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR traded as high as 104-15/32, up 1-24/32 from Monday's close. Their yield touched a session low of 3.51 percent versus 3.60 percent Monday.