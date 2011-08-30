* U.S. consumer confidence plunges to near 2-1/2-year low

* Chicago Fed's Evans calls for more policy action -CNBC

* Fed considered range of actions at its August meeting (Adds economist's comments, updates prices)

By Chris Reese

NEW YORK, Aug 30 U.S. Treasuries prices jumped on Tuesday as a slump in consumer confidence fueled bets for more stimulus from the Federal Reserve, pushing bond yields closer to record lows set earlier this month.

Purchases for month-end changes of portfolio benchmarks also lifted bond prices, as did comments by a top Fed official about the need for further policy measures to cut unemployment.

A plunge in consumer confidence, which some economists consider an indication of future consumer spending, provided a worrisome sign on the economy. The Conference Board said its gauge of consumer sentiment sank to 44.5 in August, the lowest reading in more than two years. For details see [ID:nN1E77T0DO].

Bonds briefly extended gains on Tuesday after the release of minutes from the Fed's Aug. 9 policy meeting showed the central bank at the time considered a range of actions to help the struggling economy. [ID:nW1E7IR01J]

The minutes, "in combination with Chairman Bernanke's comments last week, suggests strongly that more policy accommodation is forthcoming after the Sept. 20-21 FOMC meeting," said Dana Saporta, director of U.S. economics at Credit Suisse in New York.

Remarks by Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans on Tuesday on CNBC television that he favors more aggressive policy measures to lower persistently high unemployment also provided a spur to bond prices. [ID:nN9E7H701Q]

Evans' comments follow signs of a weakening global economy, huge market swings, and sparring on both sides of Atlantic over high government indebtedness, which has rattled investors.

The comments by Evans, a voting member on the central bank's policy-setting group. elevated expectations the Fed is preparing another plan to stimulate spending and investments. Fed Chairman Bernanke also hinted on Friday that the central bank was open to do more.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR on Tuesday traded 19/32 higher in price to yield 2.19 percent, down 7 basis points from late Monday.

The 10-year yield is only 21 basis points away from an intraday low of 1.976 percent set two weeks ago. That was the lowest yield in official Fed and Treasury records for at least 60 years.

"Psychology right now is particularly weak," said John Donaldson, director of fixed income at Haverford Investments in Radnor, Pennsylvania, which oversees $6 billon in assets.

Goldman Sachs economists predict another round of Fed stimulus, including purchases of longer-dated Treasuries later this year or in early 2012. "An announcement at the September 20-21 meeting is definitely possible," they wrote in research published late Monday.

The U.S. housing market remains a drag on the economy. The S&P/Case-Shiller composite index of 20 U.S. metropolitan areas dipped 0.1 percent in June on a seasonally adjusted basis. A Reuters poll of economists had expected prices to be unchanged.

Treasuries prices rose initially on continued worries about European banks' exposure to soured government debt of peripheral euro zone nations. Compounding those concerns was weak demand for a 7.74 billion euro sale of Italian sovereign debt despite buying from the European Central Bank. [ID:nL5E7JU14W] (Additional reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrew Hay)