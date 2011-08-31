(Updates market action, adds quote)

NEW YORK Aug 31 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Wednesday as month-end portfolio buying overshadowed gains in the stock market and other risky assets.

U.S. government debt is on track for a solid August in spite of dramatic market swings due to fears over public debt problems in the United States and euro zone.

Safe-haven demand for bonds pushed benchmark yields to their lowest levels in at least 60 years despite Standard & Poor's stripping the world's biggest economy of its top-notch credit rating.

Barclays Capital's U.S. Treasury index has risen 3.04 percent so far in August, bringing its year-to-date gain to 7.25 percent.

"If the stock market holds here, it's going to be all about month-end extension (buying) the rest of the day," said Rick Klingman, managing director of U.S. Treasury trading at BNP Paribas in New York.

Higher stock prices often rob demand from Treasuries.

Compounding the demand for Treasuries were bets that the Federal Reserve would soon engage in a fresh round of monetary stimulus to help a flagging economy, bogged down by a struggling housing market and high unemployment.

A private report, however, showed modest growth in private sector jobs, soothing some worries about a recession.

The ADP National Employment Report said companies hired 91,000 workers in August, compared with a downwardly revised 109,000 in July. Analysts had predicted an increase of 100,000. For more, see [ID:nEAPAV0EH0]

Prices on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR last traded up 5/32 with a yield of 2.16 percent, down 2 basis points on the day.

The 10-year yield recorded an intraday low of 1.976 percent two weeks ago, according to Tradeweb. That was the lowest yield in official Fed and Treasury records, though private records show that yields pierced below 2 percent at times during World War Two and the Great Depression.

U.S. stock index futures SPc1 DJc1 NDc1 signaled a higher market open, while MSCI's world equity index .MIWO00000PUS was up 0.65 percent. See [MKTS/GLOB] (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrea Ricci)