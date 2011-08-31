* Less-dismal data soothes worries about U.S. recession

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Aug 31 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Wednesday as less-disappointing economic data soothed fears of a U.S. recession and pared safe-haven demand for bonds, but traders still expect more help from the Federal Reserve.

The bond market initially rose on month-end buying as money managers rebalanced their portfolios following a solid month for Treasuries.

"The data were not as bad as expected. There is also some profit-taking," said Charles Retzky, director of futures sales with Mizuho Securities USA in Chicago.

Treasuries racked up good returns in spite of dramatic market swings due to fears over public debt problems in the United States and the euro zone.

Safe-haven demand for bonds has pushed benchmark yields to their lowest levels in at least 60 years despite Standard & Poor's stripping the United States of its top-notch credit rating.

Barclays Capital's U.S. Treasury index has risen 3.04 percent so far in August, bringing its year-to-date gain to 7.25 percent.

Higher stock prices often rob demand from Treasuries. The three major indexes .DJI .SPX .IXIC were up more than 1 percent in early trading. For more, see [.N]

Compounding the demand for Treasuries were bets that the U.S. central bank would soon engage in a fresh round of monetary stimulus to help the flagging economy, bogged down by a struggling housing market and high unemployment.

"The handwriting is on the wall from the Fed. They have set up high expectations at its next policy meeting," Retzky said.

A private report, however, showed modest growth in private sector jobs, soothing some worries about a recession.

The ADP National Employment Report said companies hired 91,000 workers in August, compared with a downwardly revised 109,000 in July. Analysts had predicted an increase of 100,000. For more, see [ID:nEAPAV0EH0]

An index on business activity in Chicago and the upper Midwest region USCPMI=ECI fell in August, but the rate of expansion did not slow as much as analysts had expected. For more, see [ID:nN9E7H701V]

Prices of benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR last traded down 8/32 with a yield of 2.20 percent, up 3 basis points on the day. They rose as much as 11/32 in early trading and fell as much as 14/32 in reaction to the economic data.

The 10-year yield recorded an intraday low of 1.976 percent two weeks ago, according to Tradeweb. That was the lowest yield in official Fed and Treasury records, though private records show yields pierced below 2 percent at times during World War Two and the Great Depression. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)