* Less-dismal data soothes worries about U.S. recession

* Treasuries set for highest monthly return since Dec 2008

* Traders see Fed buying long-dated bonds to help economy (Adds trader's quote, updates prices)

By Chris Reese

NEW YORK, Aug 31 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Wednesday as economic data soothed fears the United States was falling back into recession, with profit-taking in longer-dated maturities on strong price gains made this month.

Weaker but not dismal readings on jobs and manufacturing pared expectations the economy is on the brink of recession, although some traders still expect more efforts in terms of monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve.

"The economic data that we got today was mixed, and if you have a weakening economy you don't expect to get mixed data," said David Coard, head of fixed-income sales and trading at Williams Capital Group in New York.

He noted that a bounce in equities also helped draw money from the Treasury market.

Treasuries are poised for their best month since late 2008, at the height of the global credit crunch, when investors flocked to government debt to shelter their money. Recent safe-haven demand for bonds pushed benchmark yields to their lowest levels in at least 60 years two weeks ago despite Standard & Poor's stripping the United States of its top-notch credit rating.

Barclays Capital's U.S. Treasury index has risen 3.04 percent so far in August, bringing its year-to-date gain to 7.25 percent. That would be the highest monthly total return for Treasuries since 3.39 percent in December 2008.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR traded 17/32 lower in price on Wednesday with a yield of 2.24 percent, up from 2.18 percent late Tuesday.

The 10-year yield recorded an intraday low of 1.976 percent two weeks ago, according to Tradeweb. That was the lowest in official Fed and Treasury records. Private records show yields pierced below 2 percent at times during World War Two and the Great Depression.

Compounding the recent demand for Treasuries were bets the U.S. central bank might soon engage in a fresh round of monetary stimulus to help the flagging economy, which is bogged down by a struggling housing market and high unemployment.

There is a growing consensus the Fed may opt to buy longer-dated Treasuries to lower long-term borrowing costs in an attempt to pump up refinancing and business investments.

"The handwriting is on the wall from the Fed. They have set up high expectations at its next policy meeting (in September)," said Charles Retzky, director of futures sales with Mizuho Securities USA in Chicago.

Wednesday's losses were led by the long end of the market, with 30-year bonds US30YT=RR trading 1-23/32 lower in price to yield 3.61 percent from 3.52 percent late Tuesday.

A report on Wednesday showed modest growth in private sector jobs, which soothed some worries about a recession.

The ADP National Employment Report said companies hired 91,000 workers in August, falling short of the 100,000 increase predicted by analysts. For details, see [ID:nN1E77U04P]

An index on business activity in Chicago and the upper Midwest region USCPMI=ECI fell in August, but the rate of expansion did not slow as much as analysts had forecast.

While the data hinted at some economic resilience in the face of growing investor and consumer pessimism, analysts expect the economy will continue to struggle to generate growth and jobs. A few are predicting a return to recession by the middle of 2012.

"We are getting a blip in the data this week, but the Treasuries market is still pricing in low growth," said Christopher Sebald, chief investment officer with Advantus Capital Management in St. Paul, which manages $22 billion. (Additional reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)