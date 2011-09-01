* US continuing jobless claims up, adds to bond demand

* Worker Q2 productivity in US revised down

NEW YORK, Sept 1 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Thursday as the latest data on prductivity and claims for jobless benefits stoked fears about a recession, rekindling demand for U.S. government bonds.

These reports reinforced expectations that Friday's official payroll report would show a further slowdown in job growth. That could ratchet up pressure on the Federal Reserve to provide more monetary stimulus, including buying longer-dated Treasuries to help a struggling economy.

"This implies a slowdown in new hirings, and that could weaken the payroll figure for tomorrow, which is already on the soft side," said Pierre Ellis, senior global economist at Decision Economics in New York.

While the weekly total of U.S. workers who filed for unemployment benefits fell in the latest week, those who have continued to collect benefits rose from a month ago at 3.735 million from 3.719 million. See [ID:nLLA1KE71V]

Worker productivity in the second quarter was revised down to minus 0.7 percent, the biggest drop since the fourth quarter of 2008, while unit labor cost was adjusted up to 3.3 percent in the second quarter. See [ID:nOAT004863]

Investors' weak outlook on the U.S. economy, together with worries over Europe's debt crisis spiraling out control, has fed buying of U.S. government debt.

The Treasuries market began September on solid footing after it recorded a solid 2.78 percent return in August, according to Barclays Capital.

Prices on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR last traded up 10/32 with a yield of 2.20 percent, down 3 basis points on the day.

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR was up 21/32 for a yield of 3.58 percent, down 4 basis points from late on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)