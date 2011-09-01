* Mixed data causes some rethinking on Aug payroll report

* Analysts still see Fed to offer more monetary stimulus

* ISM U.S. manufacturing index falls less than expected

* U.S. jobless claims fall, Q2 productivity revised down (Updates market action, adds quotes, byline)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Sept 1 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Thursday, as the latest data on jobs and manufacturing sparked worries about a recession, stoking safe-haven demand for U.S. government bonds.

Although readings on the U.S. economy were mixed, and reduced some bets that Friday's official payroll report will show a slowdown in job growth, traders concluded that on balance they signal that the economic recovery has hit a wall.

As a result, the Federal Reserve could face increased pressure to provide more monetary stimulus, including buying longer-dated Treasuries to boost a struggling economy.

"Economic data are still telling you that things are not improving in the economy," said Lee Cohen, head of government trading at Oppenheimer and Co. in New York. "The markets always want candy from the Fed."

Investors' dour outlook on the U.S. economy, together with worries that Europe's debt crisis is spiraling out control, has stoked buying of U.S. government debt.

Thursday marked a solid start of the Treasuries market for September after it recorded a 2.78 percent return in August, which was the biggest one-month gain since December 2008 at the height of the global credit crunch, according to Barclays Capital.

Prices on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR last traded up 8/32 with a yield of 2.20 percent, down 3 basis points on the day.

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR was up 1-4/32 for a yield of 3.55 percent, down 6 basis points from late on Wednesday.

MIXED DATA BEFORE PAYROLLS

First-time claims for jobless benefits fell to 409,000 in the week ended Aug. 27, from a revised 421,000 the previous week, the U.S. Labor Department said. The number of U.S. workers who continued to collect benefits in the week ended Aug. 20 fell by 18,000 to 3.735 million from a week earlier, but were up from 3.719 million a month ago. See [ID:nLLA1KE71V]

Pierre Ellis, senior global economist at Decision Economics in New York, said the four-week comparison of continued jobless claims highlighted the weakness in the labor market.

"This implies a slowdown in new hirings, and that could weaken the payroll figure for tomorrow, which is already on the soft side," he said.

Worker productivity in the second quarter was revised down to minus 0.7 percent, the biggest drop since the fourth quarter of 2008, while the unit labor cost was adjusted up to 3.3 percent in the second quarter. See [ID:nOAT004863]

But U.S. factory activity fell less than expected.

The Institute for Supply Management said its index on domestic manufacturing activity was 50.6 in August, compared with 50.9 in July. Analysts predicted a reading of 48.5. See [ID:nEAPA10DL0]

At 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) on Friday, the Labor Department will release its August payrolls survey. Analysts polled by Reuters expect U.S. employers added 75,000 jobs in August USNFAR=ECI versus a 117,000 increase in July. See ECONUS (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Leslie Adler)