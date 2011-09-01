* Worrisome data feeds weak U.S. payrolls outlook
* Goldman downgrades August payroll forecast to 25,000
* ISM U.S. manufacturing index falls less than expected
* Analysts still see Fed offering more monetary stimulus
(Adds analyst's comment, updates prices)
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, Sept 1 The U.S. Treasuries market
rallied on Thursday as the latest jobs and factory data stoked
fears of a dismal August payrolls report and bets the Federal
Reserve will introduce more stimulus to avert a new recession.
While some of the latest readings on the U.S. economy were
not as dire as some had feared, traders concluded that on
balance they signal that the recovery from the last recession
has hit a wall.
"You are seeing increasing pessimism on what the jobs
report is going to show on Friday -- traders are betting on a
weaker than expected number and that was fueled by weakness in
the factory data today," said David Dietze, .
Some top officials at the U.S. central bank voiced support
for more stimulus, including increasing the maturity of the
Fed's $1.65 trillion in Treasuries holdings by buying
longer-dated bonds, according to minutes of the Fed's August
policy meeting released on Tuesday. For details, see
Investors' dour outlook on the jobs market and the economy,
together with worries that Europe's debt crisis is spiraling
out of control, has stoked buying of U.S. government debt.
"Economic data are still telling you that things are not
improving," said Lee Cohen, head of government trading at
Oppenheimer and Co in New York. "The markets always want candy
from the Fed."
The White House weighed in on Thursday, sharply cutting its
projections for U.S. growth and acknowledging the outlook had
deteriorated in financial market turbulence following ratings
agency Standard & Poor's downgrade of the AAA U.S. credit
Thursday marked a solid start of the Treasuries market for
September after it recorded a 2.78 percent return in August,
which was the biggest one-month gain since December 2008 at the
height of the global credit crunch, according to Barclays
Capital.
Volume picked up from earlier this week, as traders
adjusted holdings before Friday's payroll report. As of midday
Thursday, Treasuries transactions were 8 percent above average,
according to bond broker ICAP.
Prices on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR
traded up 26/32 with a yield of 2.14 percent, down 9 basis
points on the day.
The 10-year yield recorded an intraday low of 1.976 percent
two weeks ago, according to Tradeweb. That was the lowest in at
least six decades.
The 30-year bond US30YT=RR traded 2-4/32 higher for a
yield of 3.51 percent, down from 3.61 percent late Wednesday.
While first-time claims for jobless benefits fell last
week, the number of U.S. workers who continued to collect
benefits in the week ended Aug. 20 fell by 18,000 to 3.735
million from a week earlier, but were up from 3.719 million a
month ago, the Labor Department said. [ID:nN1E7800A8]
Pierre Ellis, senior global economist at Decision Economics
in New York, said the four-week comparison of continued jobless
claims highlighted the weakness in the labor market.
"This implies a slowdown in new hirings, and that could
weaken the payroll figure for tomorrow, which is already on the
soft side," he said.
Goldman Sachs economists cut their prediction on payroll
growth in August to 25,000 from an earlier estimate of 50,000.
On the factory side, activity fell less than expected in
August. The Institute for Supply Management said its index of
domestic manufacturing activity was 50.6 in August, compared
with 50.9 in July. Analysts had predicted a reading of 48.5.
At 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) on Friday, the Labor Department
will release its August payrolls survey. Analysts polled by
Reuters expect U.S. employers added 75,000 jobs in August
USNFAR=ECI compared with a 117,000 increase in July
ECONUS.
(Additional reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Theodore
d'Afflisio)