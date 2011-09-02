* No U.S. payrolls growth in Aug, unemployment unchanged

* Pressure grows on Fed for stimulus, White House for jobs

* U.S. 30-year yield hits lowest level since Feb 2009

* U.S. 10-year TIPS yield falls below zero

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Sept 2 The U.S. Treasuries market rallied on Friday after an unexpectedly weak monthly jobs report fueled expectations of more stimulus from the Federal Reserve in a bid to stop the economy from falling back into recession.

Some members of the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee have signaled they are open to more measures to help the economy, including extending the maturity of the U.S. central bank's $1.65 trillion Treasuries holdings.

Traders flocked into longer-dated bonds for a second day on Friday. The 30-year bond US30YT=RR soared three points in price, briefly bringing its yield to its lowest level since Feb. 2009.

"This report will certainly strengthen the case for the doves on the Committee going into the next meeting later this month,' said Millan Mulraine, senior U.S. macro strategist with TD Securities in New York.

The latest U.S. Labor Department employment report, which showed no payroll growth last in August, also ratcheted up pressure on the White House to come up with a bold scheme to create jobs.

U.S. President Barack Obama is scheduled to unveil his jobs plan before Congress next Thursday.

"The country desperately needs the President to be a positive influence on Thursday," said Todd Schoenberger, managing director at LandColt Trading LLC in Lewes, Delaware.

U.S. employers added no new jobs in August, compared with a downwardly revised 85,000 increase in July, the U.S. Labor Department said. Analysts polled by Reuters predicted a rise of 75,000. USNFAR=ECI

The unemployment rate USUNR=ECI was stuck at 9.1 percent, matching economist expectations. For more see [ID:nOAT004865].

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR last traded up 30/32 in price with a yield of 2.03 percent, down 10 basis points on the day.

The 10-year yield is within striking distance of 1.976 percent, an intraday low set in mid-August, according to Tradeweb. It was a level not seen in at least 60 years.

In Treasury Inflation Protected Securities trading, the yield 10-year TIPS issue US10YTIP=TWEB touched minus 0.03 percent, down 8 basis points from late Thursday. This signaled that traders have slashed their expectations for long-term U.S. economic growth and inflation.

(Reporting by Richard Leong)