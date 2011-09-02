* Treasuries gain as hope rises for new Fed bond buying

* Benchmark 10-year note yields fall below 2 percent

* Thirty-year bonds give up most price gains (Recasts throughout; adds comments, updates prices)

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Sept 2 U.S. Treasuries prices gained on Friday and benchmark note yields again fell below 2 percent after a weak jobs report increased the likelihood that the Federal Reserve would make new bond purchases.

The unexpectedly weak monthly report, showing zero employment growth in August, fueled expectations the U.S. central bank would need to intervene in an effort to stop the economy from falling back into recession.

Goldman Sachs and some other U.S. primary dealers -- big Wall Street firms that do business directly with the Fed -- forecast the Federal Open Market Committee might extend the maturity of the Fed's $1.65 trillion Treasuries holdings after its Sept. 20-21 policy meeting.

"The worst view is confirmed on the employment front. Other information this week was much more mixed," said Jim Golden, head of Treasury trading at Jefferies & Co in New York.

"I think this is going to be new wind in the sails of the Treasury market because of the anticipation the Fed will do further accommodation," he said.

The U.S. economy has been weakening since the Fed completed its $600 billion in bond purchases at the end of June, its second program of quantitative easing.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR fell below 2 percent for the first time since Aug. 18, when they dropped as low as 1.976 percent for the first time in at least 60 years.

The debt was boosted by a belief that the central bank will sell its shorter-dated Treasuries and buy longer-dated issues with the goal to "twist" the long end of yield curve lower.

"There have been a lot of trades being put on as people look to jump ahead of a move from the Fed," said Thomas Roth, executive director of U.S. government bond trading at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities USA in New York.

The 10-year note yields traded as low as 1.987 percent on Friday.

Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR also soared more than three-points in price on speculation over longer-dated debt purchases. The bond yields dropped to 3.32 percent, the lowest since Jan. 2009.

Some traders raised doubts, however, over whether the Fed would extend that far out the yield curve in any new purchase program. The central bank is seen as most likely to buy notes maturing in seven- and 10-years.

"Even though they are very likely to extend the duration of their portfolio, I'm not convinced that it will include the long bond," said Anthony Cronin, a Treasuries trader at Societe Generale in New York. "That's probably the biggest uncertainty at this point as to what the Fed does."

Trading tapered off ahead of a three-day U.S. holiday weekend. The U.S. bond market will close on Monday in observance of Labor Day. (Additional reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)