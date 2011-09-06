* European debt worries push yields lower

* Benchmark yields touch 1.908 pct, lowest in 60 years

* 2s/10s yield curve flattest since March 2009

By Chris Reese

NEW YORK, Sept 6 U.S. Treasury debt prices climbed on Tuesday, with benchmark yields touching the lowest in at least 60-years in worries over the fallout from a European debt crisis expectations the Federal Reserve will intervene to lower long-term interest rates.

Long-dated U.S. bond prices soared early on Tuesday, playing catch up to Monday's rally in euro zone government debt, after a U.S. public holiday on Monday.

Euro zone debt prices climbed with safety buying as worries mounted over the eventual outcome of the European debt crisis and its possible impact on the banking sector. In the euro zone, Italy's government scrambled to secure parliamentary backing for an austerity package as workers across Italy began a strike. For details see [ID:nL5E7K6130].

Some of those Treasuries gains were tempered however following a sell-off in German government bonds.

"Clearly the developing economic picture supports the bullish action," said David Ader, head of government bond strategy at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were trading 15/32 higher in price to yield 1.94 percent, down from 1.99 percent late Friday. Benchmark yields dipped to 1.908 percent overnight, marking the lowest in at least 60 years.

Thirty-year Treasury bonds US30YT=RR were trading 1-16/32 higher in price to yield 3.21 percent, down from 3.30 percent late Friday.

The U.S. Treasury curve also continued to flatten as speculation rose that the Fed will move to extend the duration of its balance sheet by selling shorter-dated Treasuries in its portfolio and buying longer-dated debt.

The possibility that the U.S. central bank will embark on the program, dubbed Operation Twist, has grown following data on Friday showing the U.S. economy failed to create new jobs on a net basis in August, reviving fears of another recession.

A Reuters poll found late last week found U.S. primary dealers ascribe an 80 percent chance the Fed will announce Operation Twist in the next six months, with many dealers saying they expect the central bank to announce the program at their next policy meeting Sept. 20-21. [FED/R].

"The most likely next step will be duration extension which was officially put on the table last week with a mention in the Federal Open Market Committee minutes. Importantly, Fed officials considered an active duration extension involving outright sales of short-term paper; this is in contrast with a passive extension where they Fed would reinvest mortgage-backed securities proceeds into the longer end of the Treasury curve," said Aneta Markowska, economist with Societe Generale in New York. "The only question that remains is when," she said.

The yield curve flattening narrowed the spread between 2-year note yields and 10-year note yields to 173 basis points, a level last seen in March, 2009.

Investors were waiting on Tuesday morning The Institute for Supply Management's services index for August. The median of forecasts from analysts polled by Reuters was for a ISM services reading of 51, down from the July reading of 52.7. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)