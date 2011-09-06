BRIEF-Red Pine Exploration increases size of previously announced private placement
* Red Pine Exploration announces increase to previously announced brokered private placement
NEW YORK, Sept 6 The price of the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond briefly posted a gain of two points on Tuesday.
The 30-year bond US30YT=RR was last trading 1-28/32 higher and yielding 3.21 percent, down from 3.30 percent at Friday's close. (Reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by James Dalgleish)
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 10 Argentina will issue up to $4 billion in debt under local law next week, the Finance Ministry said on Friday, with a mix of short-term treasury letters in U.S. dollars and longer-term treasury bonds in pesos.
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The top Federal Reserve official charged with financial regulation said on Friday that he would resign, just a week after the new administration of President Donald Trump said it would undertake a review of what it sees as onerous bank rules.