BRIEF-Red Pine Exploration increases size of previously announced private placement
* Red Pine Exploration announces increase to previously announced brokered private placement
NEW YORK, Sept 6 The prices of U.S. Treasury securities rose on Tuesday, but the strength of their rally faded slightly following a stronger-than-expected reading on non-manufacturing activity in August by the Institute for Supply Management.
For more see [ID:nN1E7850AY].
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR was last trading 11/32 higher in price and yielding 1.95 percent, down from 1.99 percent late on Friday. The 30-year bond US30YT=RR was up 1-21/32 in price and yielding 3.22 percent, down from 3.30 percent at Friday's close. (Reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Red Pine Exploration announces increase to previously announced brokered private placement
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 10 Argentina will issue up to $4 billion in debt under local law next week, the Finance Ministry said on Friday, with a mix of short-term treasury letters in U.S. dollars and longer-term treasury bonds in pesos.
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The top Federal Reserve official charged with financial regulation said on Friday that he would resign, just a week after the new administration of President Donald Trump said it would undertake a review of what it sees as onerous bank rules.