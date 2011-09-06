NEW YORK, Sept 6 The prices of U.S. Treasury securities rose on Tuesday, but the strength of their rally faded slightly following a stronger-than-expected reading on non-manufacturing activity in August by the Institute for Supply Management.

For more see [ID:nN1E7850AY].

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR was last trading 11/32 higher in price and yielding 1.95 percent, down from 1.99 percent late on Friday. The 30-year bond US30YT=RR was up 1-21/32 in price and yielding 3.22 percent, down from 3.30 percent at Friday's close. (Reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by James Dalgleish)