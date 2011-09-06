* European debt worries push yields lower
* 10-yr yield hits 60-yr low, curve flattest in 2-1/2 yrs
* Auction announcement Thursday could reverse rally
By Emily Flitter
NEW YORK, Sept 6 The prices of the U.S.
Treasury securities with the longest maturities rose on Tuesday
as more investors piled into bets that the Federal Reserve
would soon buy 30-year bonds, while fresh worries about Europe
fueled a safety bid.
But the price rally that pulled the 10-year yield briefly
to a 60-year low may not last the week, analysts said, as the
Treasury market faces the prospect of fresh auctions and less
tortured-looking U.S. economic data.
"Today was a carry-over from Friday's employment report and
concerns about global equities," said Raymond Remy, a Treasury
trader at Daiwa Securities in New York.
"I think there's a lot more Operation Twist talk today than
there was last week."
Remy was referring to a potential maneuver the Fed may
announce soon to start selling shorter-dated Treasuries from
its portfolio and using the proceeds to buy long-dated notes
and bonds as a means of economic stimulus.
The idea that Operation Twist was likely in the Fed
pipeline took hold of the market after a U.S. Labor Department
report on Friday showed non-farm payrolls had not grown at all
during the month of August.
Remy said he thought Treasury prices, however, were in for
a dose of reality, facing an announcement of more auctions of
three-year notes, 10-year notes and 30-year bonds on Thursday
along with a speech by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke.
"Over the next couple of days we're going to go to higher
yields," he said.
U.S. markets were closed on Monday for the Labor Day
holiday.
Prices for the 10-year note and 30-year bond also rose on
Tuesday as worries mounted over the eventual outcome of the
European debt crisis and its possible impact on the banking
sector. In the euro zone, the Italian government scrambled to
secure parliamentary backing for an austerity package as
workers across Italy began a strike. For details see
Treasuries gains were tempered following a sell-off in
German government bonds. Gains were also reined in after data
showed the pace of expansion in the U.S. services sector
unexpectedly accelerated in August.
Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were trading 5/32
higher in price to yield 1.97 percent, down from 1.99 percent
late Friday. Benchmark yields dipped to 1.908 percent
overnight, marking the lowest level in at least 60 years.
After briefly gaining more than two points in price,
30-year Treasury bonds US30YT=RR were last trading 28/32
higher in price to yield 3.26 percent, down from 3.30 percent
late Friday.
A Reuters poll late last week found U.S. primary dealers
see an 80 percent chance the Fed will announce Operation Twist
in the next six months, with many dealers saying they expect
the central bank to announce the program at their next policy
"The most likely next step will be duration extension,
which was officially put on the table last week with a mention
in the Federal Open Market Committee minutes," said Aneta
Markowska, economist with Societe Generale in New York.
"Importantly, Fed officials considered an active duration
extension involving outright sales of short-term paper; this is
in contrast with a passive extension where the Fed would
reinvest mortgage-backed securities proceeds into the longer
end of the Treasury curve.
"The only question that remains is when," she said.
The yield curve flattening narrowed the spread between
two-year note yields and 10-year note yields to 177 basis
points, a level last seen in March 2009.
Shorter-dated Treasuries dipped on expectation of some
eventual Fed selling, with five-year notes US5YT=RR trading
1/32 lower in price to yield 0.88 percent, up from 0.87 percent
late Friday.
The Institute for Supply Management's services sector
activity index for August came in at 53.3, beating forecasts
for a dip to 51 from a July reading of 52.7. A reading above 50
"At the margin, it is an argument against any further
accommodation at this point but this doesn't necessarily
countervail the whole bulk of the other data," said Bill
Jordan, economist at Ried Thunberg, a unit of ICAP in New
York.
