By Emily Flitter

NEW YORK, Sept 6 The prices of the U.S. Treasury securities with the longest maturities rose on Tuesday as more investors piled into bets that the Federal Reserve would soon buy 30-year bonds, while fresh worries about Europe fueled a safety bid.

But the price rally that pulled the 10-year yield briefly to a 60-year low may not last the week, analysts said, as the Treasury market faces the prospect of fresh auctions and less tortured-looking U.S. economic data.

"Today was a carry-over from Friday's employment report and concerns about global equities," said Raymond Remy, a Treasury trader at Daiwa Securities in New York.

"I think there's a lot more Operation Twist talk today than there was last week."

Remy was referring to a potential maneuver the Fed may announce soon to start selling shorter-dated Treasuries from its portfolio and using the proceeds to buy long-dated notes and bonds as a means of economic stimulus.

The idea that Operation Twist was likely in the Fed pipeline took hold of the market after a U.S. Labor Department report on Friday showed non-farm payrolls had not grown at all during the month of August.

Remy said he thought Treasury prices, however, were in for a dose of reality, facing an announcement of more auctions of three-year notes, 10-year notes and 30-year bonds on Thursday along with a speech by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke.

"Over the next couple of days we're going to go to higher yields," he said.

U.S. markets were closed on Monday for the Labor Day holiday.

Prices for the 10-year note and 30-year bond also rose on Tuesday as worries mounted over the eventual outcome of the European debt crisis and its possible impact on the banking sector. In the euro zone, the Italian government scrambled to secure parliamentary backing for an austerity package as workers across Italy began a strike. For details see [ID:nL5E7K6130]

Treasuries gains were tempered following a sell-off in German government bonds. Gains were also reined in after data showed the pace of expansion in the U.S. services sector unexpectedly accelerated in August.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were trading 5/32 higher in price to yield 1.97 percent, down from 1.99 percent late Friday. Benchmark yields dipped to 1.908 percent overnight, marking the lowest level in at least 60 years.

After briefly gaining more than two points in price, 30-year Treasury bonds US30YT=RR were last trading 28/32 higher in price to yield 3.26 percent, down from 3.30 percent late Friday.

A Reuters poll late last week found U.S. primary dealers see an 80 percent chance the Fed will announce Operation Twist in the next six months, with many dealers saying they expect the central bank to announce the program at their next policy meeting on Sept. 20-21. [FED/R].

"The most likely next step will be duration extension, which was officially put on the table last week with a mention in the Federal Open Market Committee minutes," said Aneta Markowska, economist with Societe Generale in New York. "Importantly, Fed officials considered an active duration extension involving outright sales of short-term paper; this is in contrast with a passive extension where the Fed would reinvest mortgage-backed securities proceeds into the longer end of the Treasury curve.

"The only question that remains is when," she said.

The yield curve flattening narrowed the spread between two-year note yields and 10-year note yields to 177 basis points, a level last seen in March 2009.

Shorter-dated Treasuries dipped on expectation of some eventual Fed selling, with five-year notes US5YT=RR trading 1/32 lower in price to yield 0.88 percent, up from 0.87 percent late Friday.

The Institute for Supply Management's services sector activity index for August came in at 53.3, beating forecasts for a dip to 51 from a July reading of 52.7. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector. [ID:nN1E7850QA]

"At the margin, it is an argument against any further accommodation at this point but this doesn't necessarily countervail the whole bulk of the other data," said Bill Jordan, economist at Ried Thunberg, a unit of ICAP in New York. (Additional reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)