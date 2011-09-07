* Higher stocks erode bonds' safe-haven appeal

* Losses capped by expectations of Operation Twist by Fed

* Beige Book report offers no fuel for more buying (Changes lead, adds quotes, Beige Book information, updates prices; changes byline)

By Emily Flitter

NEW YORK, Sept 7 U.S. Treasury prices fell on Wednesday as investors cashed out of the richest market for Treasuries in decades, with higher stocks and a milder report on the U.S. economy rendering the ultra-safe, low-yielding securities less appealing.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose from an at least 60-year low of 1.908 percent touched on Tuesday. Analysts said without a major escalation in the European debt crisis or news that the U.S. economy had completely stopped growing, that may be as low as it gets.

"There probably isn't much more Treasury prices can do from here," said David Coard, head of fixed income sales and trading at Williams Capital Group in New York. "It looks like the economy is still growing at a very slow pace and it's still very vulnerable, but it's not falling out of bed either."

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday released its Beige Book, a collection of reports on the U.S. economy through early July gathered by the 12 regional Fed banks. Growth was modest or slight in five districts, while the remaining seven described activity in terms such as "very subdued" or "more slowly." [ID:nW1E7IR02C]

"It shows weakness but we were all expecting that, and that's why we're not getting a boost in the Treasury market," said Rick Klingman, a Treasury trader at BNP Paribas in New York, who noted volume in the market had not been especially heavy.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were last trading 12/32 lower in price to yield 2.02 percent, up from 1.98 percent late Tuesday, while the 30-year bond US30YT=RR dropped 1-5/32 in price to yield 3.33 percent from 3.27 percent.

"We are seeing some profit-taking," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income analysis at Action Economics LLC in San Francisco, noting also that stocks were higher.

The major U.S. stock indexes were all up more than 2 percent late in the day on Wednesday.

Expectations that U.S. President Barack Obama is planning some $300 billion in tax cuts and government spending as part of a job-creation package to be unveiled on Thursday also helped cut any safety bid for bonds. For details see [ID:nN1E78524D].

Investors were also willing to take on more risk on optimism that a ruling by Germany's top court will smooth the way for Germany to participate in bailout packages that are expected to help ease the European debt crisis. [ID:nL5E7K70Q9]

"As risk assets bounce Treasuries are declining, but price weakness remains corrective," said MacNeil Curry, technical strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New York.

Investors' next focus will be a speech on the U.S. economic outlook on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. (1730 GMT) from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke. Special attention will be paid to whether he drops any hints as to the potential implementation and/or timing of Operation Twist, a strategy aimed at lowered longer-term borrowing costs.

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Wednesday that inflation was expected to stay low, and the U.S. central bank should ease monetary policy further to help the job market. [ID:nN9E7J700W] (Additional reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by)