* Speculation of Operation Twist by Fed lifts Treasuries

* Bernanke to speak on economic outlook Thursday afternoon

* ECB Trichet's comments seen as a signal of rates on hold

* U.S. weekly jobless claims rise unexpectedly

By Chris Reese

NEW YORK, Sept 8 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Thursday and yields receded in speculation the Federal Reserve will soon move to push down longer-term interest rates.

Comments from European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet were also seen as indicating rates in the currency block will remain on hold, setting a bullish tone for government debt globally.

All eyes will be on Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke when he speaks on the U.S. economic outlook at 1:30 p.m. EDT (1730 GMT), with particular attention on whether he hints he is pondering extending the duration of the central bank's balance sheet. Such a program, dubbed Operation Twist by the financial industry, would probably involve selling shorter-dated Treasuries and buying longer-dated bonds.

Many analysts expect the Fed could announce the program at its next scheduled policy meeting on Sept. 20-21.

"Operation Twist continues to get a lot of press, and Trichet just came out and talked about unusual measures to stem the economic tide, and with that the market has gotten a lift," said Scott Graham, head of government bond trading at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago.

Data showing an unexpected rise in U.S. jobless claims last week also was supportive of Treasuries prices. Continued high unemployment is seen as one of the major hobbles to the U.S. economic recovery.

U.S. President Barack Obama on Thursday evening will speak on the employment situation, and is expected to unveil a jobs-creation package worth $300 billion.

Ahead of the Bernanke and Obama speeches, benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were trading 12/32 higher in price to yield 2.01 percent, down from 2.05 percent late Wednesday, while 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were 30/32 higher in price to yield 3.33 percent from 3.37 percent.

The ECB's Trichet said inflation risks in the euro zone are broadly balanced, which cemented expectations that interest rate increases are on the backburner. He also flagged slow growth ahead for the currency bloc and said even that was uncertain. For details see [ID:nL5E7K739F].

German Bund futures extended gains after Trichet's comments, and added to the bullish tone in Treasuries.

In the U.S., applications for unemployment benefits rose to 414,000 in the week ending Sept. 3 from an upwardly revised 412,000 the prior week, the Labor Department said. Wall Street analysts had been looking for a dip to 405,000. [ID:nN1E7870A9] (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)