* Bernanke to speak on economic outlook Thursday afternoon
* ECB Trichet's comments seen as a signal rates on hold
* U.S. weekly jobless claims rise unexpectedly
NEW YORK, Sept 8 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose
on Thursday and yields receded in speculation the Federal
Reserve will soon move to push down longer-term interest
rates.
Comments from European Central Bank President Jean-Claude
Trichet were also seen as indicating rates in the currency bloc
will remain on hold, setting a bullish tone for government debt
globally.
All eyes will be on Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
when he speaks on the U.S. economic outlook at 1:30 p.m. (1730
GMT), with particular attention on whether he hints he is
pondering extending the duration of the central bank's balance
sheet. Such a program, dubbed Operation Twist by the financial
industry, would probably involve selling shorter-dated
Treasuries and buying longer-dated bonds.
Many analysts expect the Fed could announce the program at
its next scheduled policy meeting, on Sept. 20-21.
"Operation Twist continues to get a lot of press, and
Trichet came out and talked about unusual measures to stem the
economic tide, and with that the market has gotten a lift,"
said Scott Graham, head of government bond trading at BMO
Capital Markets in Chicago.
Data showing an unexpected rise in U.S. jobless claims last
week also was supportive of Treasuries prices. Continued high
unemployment is seen as one of the major hobbles to the U.S.
economic recovery.
U.S. President Barack Obama on Thursday evening will speak
on the employment situation, and he is expected to unveil a
jobs-creation package worth $300 billion.
Ahead of the Bernanke and Obama speeches, benchmark 10-year
notes US10YT=RR were trading 6/32 higher in price to yield
2.03 percent, down from 2.05 percent late Wednesday, while
30-year bonds US30YT=RR were 8/32 higher in price to yield
3.36 percent from 3.37 percent.
Treasuries pared gains late on Thursday morning as stocks
turned positive, eroding some of the safe-haven allure of U.S.
government debt.
"This will be an important day with Bernanke talking this
afternoon and President Obama tonight. We don't know what they
can do about 9 percent unemployment, but we are hopeful their
words of confidence will calm the stock market, that most
leading of economic indicators," said Chris Rupkey, financial
economist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in New York.
The ECB's Trichet said inflation risks in the euro zone are
broadly balanced, which cemented expectations that interest
rate increases are on the back burner. He also flagged slow
growth ahead for the currency bloc and said even that was
uncertain. For details see [ID:nL5E7K739F].
In the United States, applications for unemployment
benefits rose to 414,000 in the week ending Sept. 3 from an
upwardly revised 412,000 the prior week, the Labor Department
said. Wall Street analysts had been looking for a dip to
405,000. [ID:nN1E7870A9]
