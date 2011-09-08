(Updates with price action in reaction to Bernanke speech)

NEW YORK, Sept 8 Prices of U.S. Treasury securities rose further on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke began speaking to the Economic Club of Minnesota.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR was last trading 14/32 higher in price and yielding 2 percent, down from 2.05 percent at Wednesday's close. The 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was last up 30/32 in price and yielding 3.32 percent, down from 3.37 percent late on Wednesday. (Reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by James Dalgleish)