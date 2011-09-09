* ECB board member resignation sparks Europe concerns

* Treasury to sell $66 billion of debt next week

* Outlook for Operation Twist by Fed limits price losses (Adds analysts' quotes, updates prices)

By Chris Reese

NEW YORK, Sept 9 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Friday as stocks traded sharply lower and investors looked for a safe haven in revived worries a European debt crisis could eventually have a significant impact globally.

Gains were limited however, with investors reluctant to push already historically low yields down much further ahead of $66 billion of debt supply next week.

The worries over Europe were sparked by news European Central Bank Executive Board Member Juergen Stark would step down from his post because of a conflict over the central bank's bond buying program. For details see [ID:nF9E7JT009].

"The Stark resignation just kind of raises an eyebrow at a time when there's already concerns about what's going to happen next," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.

A debt swap meant to help Greece avoid default and win time to repair its tattered public finances hung in the balance on Friday with expectations of take-up by private creditors slipping amid fierce European pressure on Athens. [ID:nL5E7K91CF]

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were trading 7/32 higher in price to yield 1.96 percent, down from 1.98 percent late Thursday. Benchmark yields earlier this week dipped to 1.908 percent, marking the lowest in at least 60 years.

Price gains were also held in check on Friday by concern U.S. President Barack Obama's $447 billion proposal to generate jobs, made on Thursday night to Congress, would also eventually add to the debt burden of the world's largest economy. [ID:nN1E7880DX]

"It looks like there is going to be a lot of new Treasuries issued," said William Larkin, fixed income portfolio manager at Cabot Money Management in Salem, Massachusetts, adding "the money in our pocket is going to be weakened -- they are going to print more."

Yields have been moving down in recent days in signs the U.S. economic recovery is stumbling, and expectations the Federal Reserve will move to sell shorter-dated debt and buy bonds in an effort to push longer-dated rates lower.

The Treasury will sell $32 billion of three-year notes, $21 billion of reopened 10-year notes and $13 billion of reopened 30-year bonds on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Some investors felt the Treasury may have a difficult time successfully auctioning the debt next week with yields at current low levels.

Treasuries prices have been supported in recent days by expectations the Fed could announce a bond purchase program, which the markets have dubbed Operation Twist, at the conclusion of the central bank's policy meeting Sept. 20-21.

A speech from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke on Thursday was generally seen as leaving the door open to the possibility of Operation Twist arriving soon. Bernanke said the U.S. central bank would spare no effort to boost weak growth. [ID:nN1E7860OB]

Thirty-year Treasury bonds US30YT=RR were trading 1/32 higher in price to yield 3.31 percent. (Additional reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)