* ECB board member resignation sparks Europe concerns

* Treasury to sell $66 billion of debt next week

* Outlook for Operation Twist by Fed limits price losses (Adds quote, updates prices)

By Chris Reese

NEW YORK, Sept 9 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Friday as stocks traded sharply lower and investors looked for a safe haven on revived worries a European debt crisis could eventually have a significant global impact.

Gains were limited however, with investors reluctant to push already historically low yields down much further ahead of $66 billion of debt sales next week.

The worries over Europe were sparked by the planned resignation of European Central Bank (ECB) Executive Board Member Juergen Stark. The ECB confirmed a Reuters report that also said Stark was quitting because of a conflict over the central bank's bond buying program. For details, see [ID:nF9E7JT009]

"The Stark resignation just kind of raises an eyebrow at a time when there's already concerns about what's going to happen next," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.

A debt swap meant to help Greece avoid default and win time to repair its tattered public finances hung in the balance Friday, with expectations of take-up by private creditors slipping amid fierce European pressure on Athens. [ID:nL5E7K91CF]

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR traded 11/32 higher in price to yield 1.94 percent, down from 1.98 percent late Thursday. Benchmark yields earlier this week dipped to 1.908 percent, the lowest in at least 60 years.

Major U.S. stock indexes tumbled more than 2 percent.

"There is a real danger that a European default or bank failure would lead to a global banking crisis akin to that seen after the fall of Lehman Brothers," said Paul Dales, U.S. economist at Capital Economics in Toronto.

Treasuries price gains were also held in check Friday by concern U.S. President Barack Obama's $447 billion plan to generate jobs, proposed in a speech to Congress Thursday night, would also add to the debt burden of the world's largest economy. [ID:nN1E7880DX]

"It looks like there is going to be a lot of new Treasuries issued," said William Larkin, fixed income portfolio manager at Cabot Money Management in Salem, Massachusetts, adding "the money in our pocket is going to be weakened. They are going to print more."

Yields have been moving down on signs the U.S. economic recovery is stumbling, and expectations the Federal Reserve will move to sell shorter-dated debt and buy bonds in an effort to push longer-dated rates lower.

The Treasury will sell $32 billion of three-year notes, $21 billion of reopened 10-year notes and $13 billion of reopened 30-year bonds on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Some investors felt the Treasury may have a difficult time successfully auctioning the debt next week with yields at current low levels.

Treasuries prices have been supported in recent days by expectations the Fed could announce a bond purchase program, which the markets have dubbed Operation Twist, at the conclusion of its policy meeting Sept. 20-21.

A speech by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke Thursday was generally seen as leaving the door open to the possibility of Operation Twist arriving soon. Bernanke said the U.S. central bank would spare no effort to boost weak growth. [ID:nN1E7860OB]

Thirty-year Treasury bonds US30YT=RR traded 14/32 higher in price to yield 3.29 percent from 3.31 percent late Thursday. (Additional reporting by Emily Flitter; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)