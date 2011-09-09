* ECB board member resignation sparks Europe concerns

* Benchmark yields dip to lowest in at least 60 years

* Treasury to sell $66 billion of debt next week

* Expectations of Fed bond buying also supports prices (Changes headline, lead, byline, adds quote, TIPS info, updates prices)

By Emily Flitter

NEW YORK, Sept 9 U.S. Treasury debt prices rallied on Friday as investors stocked up on the ultra-safe securities in preparation for a weekend of potential financial instability in Europe.

The worries over Europe were sparked by the resignation of European Central Bank Executive Board Member Juergen Stark. The ECB confirmed a Reuters report that said Stark was quitting. The report said he was leaving because of a conflict over the bank's bond buying program. For details see [ID:nF9E7JT009].

"There's the perception in the market that there's a disconnect between the world of politics and the markets, and Stark's resignation might be highlighting that" said Fidelio Tata, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale in New York.

"With all the events in Europe taking place no one wants to be short Treasuries over the weekend," he added.

Stocks .SPX plunged on Friday, losing over 2.5 percent and bolstering the safe-haven draw of U.S. government debt.

"The Stark resignation just kind of raises an eyebrow at a time when there's already concerns about what's going to happen next," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.

A debt swap meant to help Greece avoid default and win time to repair its tattered public finances hung in the balance Friday, with expectations of take-up by private creditors slipping amid fierce European pressure on Athens. [ID:nL5E7K91CF]

"There is a real danger that a European default or bank failure would lead to a global banking crisis akin to that seen after the fall of Lehman Brothers," said Paul Dales, U.S. economist at Capital Economics in Toronto.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were trading 17/32 higher in price to yield 1.92 percent, down from 1.98 percent late Thursday. Benchmark yields touched 1.896 percent, marking the lowest since at least World War Two.

The yield on U.S. 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities US10YTIP=TWEB closed below zero, suggesting some traders are expecting almost no real U.S. economic growth in the next decade.

The drop in yields stirred some concerns about Treasury debt auctions next week.

The Treasury will sell $32 billion of three-year notes, $21 billion of reopened 10-year notes and $13 billion of reopened 30-year bonds next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Some investors felt the Treasury may have a difficult time successfully auctioning the debt with yields at current low levels.

Longer-dated Treasuries have found support in recent days on expectations the Fed could announce a bond purchase program, which the markets have dubbed Operation Twist, at the conclusion of its policy meeting Sept. 20-21.

A speech by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke Thursday was generally seen as leaving the door open to the possibility of Operation Twist arriving soon. Bernanke said the U.S. central bank would spare no effort to boost weak growth. [ID:nN1E7860OB]

Thirty-year Treasury bonds US30YT=RR were trading 1-4/32 higher in price to yield 3.25 percent, down from 3.31 percent late Thursday. (Additional reporting by Chris Reese and Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)