* Greece to miss deficit target, feeding bond bids

* Fed debuts "Operation Twist" with long-dated purchase

* ISM U.S. factory index seen holding above 50 threshold

* U.S. construction spending, car sales data also on tap

(Updates market action on 30-year bonds)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Oct 3 Long-dated U.S. Treasury bond prices jumped on Monday on renewed safe-haven demand on worries about Greece's worsening financial shape and bets on the Federal Reserve's latest stimulus program.

The Treasuries market was off to strong start after a robust third quarter when longer-dated debt prices recorded their best performance since the last three months of 2008, during the height of the global financial crunch.

Investors fear Greece is closer to a default after the debt-laden euro zone nation said it will miss its deficit target this year despite tough budget reduction measures. The outlook sent global stock markets falling and sparked a rush into Treasuries, German Bunds and other safe-haven assets. See [ID:nL5E7L31G6]

The Fed's "Operation Twist" will debut later on Monday with a $2.25 billion to $2.75 billion purchase of long-dated bonds due in Feb. 2036 to Aug. 2041. The results of the operation will be announced shortly after 11 a.m. (1500 GMT)

The U.S. central bank's $400 billion bond program is aimed at lowering long-term borrowing costs like mortgage rates in an attempt to boost borrowing and investments, whose recent slowdown has worried policy-makers.

For more on Fed's Operation Twist schedule, click here

"People are getting ready for it," said Mike Franzese, head of Treasury trading at Wunderlich Securities in New York. "With Greece, you have to be defensive. Right now, you can't expect good news coming out of Europe."

At 10 a.m. (1400 GMT), the Institute for Supply Management will release its index of U.S. manufacturing activity USPMI=ECI. Economists forecast the gauge to come in at 50.5 in September, little changed from 50.6 in August.

A reading above 50 means the sector is growing.

The ISM data follow a report that the euro zone's factory sector contracted for a second straight month. [ID:nL5E7L30K3]

Investors will also get data on U.S. construction spending and monthly U.S. vehicle sales.

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR was up 1-25/32 in price for a yield of 2.83 percent, down 8 basis points from Friday. It briefly traded up 2 points. More than a week ago, the 30-year yield touched 2.739 percent, the lowest level since January 2009.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR last traded up 15/32 for a yield of 1.87 percent, down 5 basis points from Friday. More than a week ago, the 10-year yield touched 1.674 percent, the lowest level in at least 60 years.

Wall Street stocks opened lower with the Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX falling 0.4 percent.