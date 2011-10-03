* Greece to miss deficit target; fuels bond bids

* Fed debuts "Operation Twist" with long-dated purchase

* Fed to buy $2.25-$2.75 bln due in 2/2036-8/2041

* U.S. factory, construction data beat expectations (Updates prices after ISM, construction spending data)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Oct 3 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday on renewed safe-haven demand fueled by worries about Greece's worsening financial shape and bets on the Federal Reserve's latest stimulus program.

The market retreated from initial gains after less-grim data on manufacturing and construction spending allayed concerns that the U.S. economy is slowing as much as some traders had feared.

Still, the Treasuries market was off to strong start after a robust third quarter, when longer-dated debt prices recorded their best performance since the last three months of 2008, during the height of the global financial crunch.

Investors fear Greece is closer to a default after the debt-laden euro zone member said it will miss its deficit target this year despite tough budget reduction measures. The outlook sent global stock markets falling and sparked a rush into Treasuries, German Bunds and other safe-haven assets. See [ID:nL5E7L31G6]

The Fed's "Operation Twist" debuted on Monday with a $2.25 billion to $2.75 billion purchase of long-dated bonds due in Feb. 2036 to Aug. 2041. The results of the operation will be announced shortly after 11 a.m. (1500 GMT)

The U.S. central bank's $400 billion bond program is aimed at lowering long-term borrowing costs like mortgage rates in an attempt to boost borrowing and investments, whose recent slowdown has worried policymakers.

"With Greece, you have to be defensive. Right now, you can't expect good news coming out of Europe," said Mike Franzese, head of Treasury trading at Wunderlich Securities in New York.

The bullish market tone was mitigated by a dose of stronger-than-expected U.S. economic news.

The Institute for Supply Management said its index of U.S. manufacturing activity USPMI=ECI unexpectedly rose to 51.1 in September, up from 50.6 in August. Economists forecast the gauge to come in at 50.5.

A reading above 50 means the sector is growing.

The ISM data followed a report that the euro zone's factory sector contracted for a second straight month. [ID:nL5E7L30K3]

In a separate report, the government said U.S. construction spending rose 1.4 percent in August, surprising the market, which had expected a 0.3 percent decline.

"Bonds continue to outperform here, but the data pulled some of the weakness out of stocks and reduced the bids for bonds," said John Canavan, market strategist at Stone & McCarthy Research Associates in Princeton, New Jersey.

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR was up 1-28/32 in price for a yield of 2.83 percent, down 9 basis points from Friday. It briefly traded up 2 points. More than a week ago, the 30-year yield touched 2.739 percent, the lowest level since January 2009.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR last traded up 21/32 for a yield of 1.84 percent, down 8 basis points from Friday. More than a week ago, the 10-year yield touched 1.674 percent, the lowest level in at least 60 years.

Wall Street stocks were lower in mid-morning trading with the Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX falling 0.75 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)