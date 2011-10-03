* Greece to miss deficit target; fuels bond bids
* Fed debuts "Operation Twist" with long-dated purchase
* Fed to buy $2.25-$2.75 bln due in 2/2036-8/2041
* U.S. factory, construction data beat expectations
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Oct 3 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Monday on renewed safe-haven demand fueled by worries about
Greece's worsening financial shape and bets on the Federal
Reserve's latest stimulus program.
The market retreated from initial gains after less-grim
data on manufacturing and construction spending allayed
concerns that the U.S. economy is slowing as much as some
traders had feared.
Still, the Treasuries market was off to strong start after
a robust third quarter, when longer-dated debt prices recorded
their best performance since the last three months of 2008,
during the height of the global financial crunch.
Investors fear Greece is closer to a default after the
debt-laden euro zone member said it will miss its deficit
target this year despite tough budget reduction measures. The
outlook sent global stock markets falling and sparked a rush
into Treasuries, German Bunds and other safe-haven assets. See
The Fed's "Operation Twist" debuted on Monday with a $2.25
billion to $2.75 billion purchase of long-dated bonds due in
Feb. 2036 to Aug. 2041. The results of the operation will be
announced shortly after 11 a.m. (1500 GMT)
The U.S. central bank's $400 billion bond program is aimed
at lowering long-term borrowing costs like mortgage rates in an
attempt to boost borrowing and investments, whose recent
slowdown has worried policymakers.
"With Greece, you have to be defensive. Right now, you
can't expect good news coming out of Europe," said Mike
Franzese, head of Treasury trading at Wunderlich Securities in
New York.
The bullish market tone was mitigated by a dose of
stronger-than-expected U.S. economic news.
The Institute for Supply Management said its index of U.S.
manufacturing activity USPMI=ECI unexpectedly rose to 51.1
in September, up from 50.6 in August. Economists forecast the
gauge to come in at 50.5.
A reading above 50 means the sector is growing.
The ISM data followed a report that the euro zone's factory
sector contracted for a second straight month. [ID:nL5E7L30K3]
In a separate report, the government said U.S. construction
spending rose 1.4 percent in August, surprising the market,
which had expected a 0.3 percent decline.
"Bonds continue to outperform here, but the data pulled
some of the weakness out of stocks and reduced the bids for
bonds," said John Canavan, market strategist at Stone &
McCarthy Research Associates in Princeton, New Jersey.
The 30-year bond US30YT=RR was up 1-28/32 in price for a
yield of 2.83 percent, down 9 basis points from Friday. It
briefly traded up 2 points. More than a week ago, the 30-year
yield touched 2.739 percent, the lowest level since January
2009.
Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR last traded up 21/32
for a yield of 1.84 percent, down 8 basis points from Friday.
More than a week ago, the 10-year yield touched 1.674 percent,
the lowest level in at least 60 years.
Wall Street stocks were lower in mid-morning trading with
the Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX falling 0.75 percent.
