* Fed chief Bernanke repeats pledge to do more for economy

* Yield on 30-year bond touches lowest since January 2009

* Fed buys $4.59 billion in 8-to-10-year Treasuries (Updates throughout after Bernanke's prepared testimony)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Oct 4 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke reiterated the U.S. central bank is prepared to take more steps to help the economy, reducing some investor anxiety.

Bond prices reversed an early rise tied to a debate among European officials that would make banks take bigger losses on their Greek debt and on a delay in a vital financial payment to Athens until mid-November.

Bernanke's pledge helped stabilize U.S. stocks, which entered bear market territory after tumbling 20 percent from their 2011 high. For more, see [.N]

It also touched off profit-taking on recent bond market gains tied to safe-haven demand from fears about the European debt woes spiraling into a global crisis.

"The market keyed in on the part of the speech that the Fed is prepared to take more action," said Chuck Retzky, director of futures sales at Mizuho Securities USA in Chicago.

Bernanke was testifying before a congressional panel about the economy and Fed policy.

"The Committee will continue to closely monitor economic developments and is prepared to take further action as appropriate to promote a stronger economic recovery in the context of price stability," Bernanke told the Congress' Joint Economic Committee. [ID:nW1E7KM007]

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were down 15/32 in price from Monday's close. The 10-year yield was last at 1.81 percent.

Losses on the 10-year note was curbed by the Fed's purchases of eight- to 10-year Treasuries, a part of its "Operation Twist" bond program. It bought $4.59 billion of these issues. [ID:nTAR001213]

The U.S. central bank's $400 billion program is aimed at lowering long-term borrowing costs like mortgage rates in an attempt to boost loan activity, whose recent slowdown has worried policymakers.

For more on the Fed's Operation Twist schedule click here (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)