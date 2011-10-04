* Fed chief Bernanke repeats pledge to do more for economy

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Oct 4 U.S. Treasuries prices dropped on Tuesday after the Federal Reserve chairman reiterated the U.S. central bank is ready to take more steps to help the economy, reducing investor anxiety and the safe-haven allure of bonds.

Bond prices, which some analysts see as overstretched, reversed an early rise tied to a debate among European officials that would make banks take bigger losses on their Greek debt holdings as well as a delay in a vital financial payment to Athens until mid-November.

Moreover, growing tensions between China and the United States over a bill in the U.S. Congress on forcing Beijing to let its currency rise stoked worries about a trade war. China is the biggest holder of U.S. Treasuries. For details, see [ID:nL3E7L40IA]

With these issues rattling confidence and fueling the sale of stocks and other riskier assets, investors pinned some hopes on Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's pledge of more monetary stimulus, possibly a third round of outright Treasuries purchases, dubbed QE3.

"Clearly it is seen as a positive that the central bank has more tools at its disposal," said Ralph Axel, interest rate strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New York.

Bernanke's testimony on the economy and Fed policy before a congressional panel touched off profit-taking on recent bond market gains tied to safe-haven demand from fears about the European debt woes spiraling into a global crisis.

"The Committee will continue to closely monitor economic developments and is prepared to take further action as appropriate to promote a stronger economic recovery in the context of price stability," Bernanke told the Congress' Joint Economic Committee. [ID:nW1E7KM007]

Bernanke also urged lawmakers to avoid slashing federal spending in the short term, while the economy is still fragile.

In volatile trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were down 15/32 in price from Monday's close. The 10-year yield was last at 1.80 percent after touching a session low of 1.717 percent.

"We are getting overstretched here. The easy money has been made." said George Goncalves, head of U.S. rates strategy at Nomura Securities International in New York.

Losses on the 10-year note was curbed by the Fed's purchases of eight- to 10-year Treasuries, a part of its $400 billion "Operation Twist" bond program. It bought $4.59 billion of these issues. [ID:nTAR001213] (For more on the Fed's Operation Twist schedule, click on: here)

The 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was down nearly 2 points in price for a yield of 2.80 percent, up 8 basis points from late Monday. Its yield earlier touched 2.700 percent, a level last seen in early January 2009.

Wall Street stocks were mixed for the day with the S&P 500 index .SPX flat after falling as much as 2 percent. [.N]

Earlier the benchmark S&P index touched a level 20 percent below its 2011 high, so marking its entry into a bear market.

GREECE FEARS PERSIST

Hopes of more help from the Fed and a recovery in the stock market helped stabilize jittery markets, but fears persisted about a Greek default, which could ripple across the global banking system. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

In an attempt to contain the problem, France and Belgium will guarantee the financing of Dexia (DEXI.BR) due to its exposure to Greek debt. A rescue plan could involve breaking up the bank. [ID:nL5E7L40WD]

Jitters over a major banking crisis hammered global stock markets to a 15-month low and drove investors into U.S. Treasuries and other perceived safe-haven assets.

Credit default swaps on banks soared, while short-term funding costs among banks as gauged by interest rate swap spreads USD2YTS=RR rose to their most expensive levels since June 2010.

Under these circumstances, Treasury yields will likely hold at the current low levels while the volatile trading pattern could continue into Friday's payrolls report, analysts said.

"Treasuries are pretty expensive down here. Although most do expect yields to go lower, they may not be able to move much further right now," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income analysis at Action Economics LLC in San Francisco.