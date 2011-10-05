NEW YORK Oct 5 The prices of U.S. Treasury securities fell on Wednesday, with yields nearing session highs after a measure of U.S. private sector jobs showed more job growth than expected for the month of September.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were last down 10/32 in price and yielding 1.86 percent, up from 1.83 percent late on Tuesday. The 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was last off 23/32 in price and yielding 2.84 percent, up from 2.81 percent at Thursday's close. ( Reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by W Simon )