By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Oct 5 U.S. Treasury debt prices slid on Wednesday as investors pared safe-haven bond holdings after the IMF said it may invest in regional bonds and as traders bet on more stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The International Monetary Fund could invest in Spanish or Italian bonds in the secondary or primary market alongside the euro zone bailout fund, if needed, to help boost investor confidence in the debt, the IMF's Europe head Antonio Borges said. For details, see [ID:nP6E7KG01I]

On Tuesday, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke pledged that the Fed was prepared to do more to help the economy. Bernanke's Congressional testimony stoked speculation of the Fed possibly pumping more cash into the banking system in the form of a third round of outright Treasuries purchase, dubbed QE3, or quantitative easing.

"That's going to steepen the yield curve," Dmitri Delis, fixed income strategist at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago. said of a possible QE3. "Some of that cash is going to push into stocks, commodities and other risky assets. It's going to create inflationary pressure."

Investors and traders also lightened up on Treasuries to book profits on recent gains and after encountering technical resistance. The market is seen by some analysts as overbought.

Data showing a gain in private payrolls and a smaller-than-expected decline in U.S. service sector activity eased pessimism about the U.S. economy and compounded the selling in bonds, analysts said. [ID:nN1E79407S]

The pullback in Treasuries was modest, however, in light of the stampede into bonds that pushed the 30-year yield to its lowest level since January 2009 on Tuesday.

As traders speculated about another full-blown round of quantitative easing, the Fed was to conduct its third purchase for "Operation Twist" -- $400 billion program that extends the maturity of the central bank's Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.

The Fed plans to buy $1.0 billion to $1.5 billion in Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities later Tuesday.

In the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were last down 20/32 in price, yielding 1.89 percent, 7 basis points from late Tuesday.

The 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR fell 1-20/32, yielding 2.87 percent, up 8 basis points from Tuesday.

Wall Street stocks teetered near breakeven at midmorning after Tuesday's rally. For more, see [.N] (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)